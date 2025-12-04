Nawat Itsaragrisil, president of Miss Grand International and director of Miss Universe Thailand, has filed a criminal complaint against Miss Universe 2025 winner Fatima Bosch, accusing her of making defamatory statements that damaged his reputation domestically and internationally.​​

Itsaragrisil submitted the complaint to Wat Phraya Krai Police Station in Bangkok on November 12, according to a four-page police incident report shared by MGI on social media. The allegations stem from a confrontation that occurred on November 4 during a pre-pageant event, where tensions escalated between the pageant director and the Mexican contestant.​​

During the November 4 encounter, Itsaragrisil confronted Bosch over her refusal to participate in a sponsored photoshoot intended for social media promotion of Thailand, as part of pageant requirements outlined by the Mexican national director, according to Inquirer.

When Bosch attempted to explain her position during the livestreamed event, Itsaragrisil interrupted her and demanded confirmation that she would promote Thailand. Following this exchange, Bosch departed from the room, with other contestants subsequently walking out in solidarity.​

After leaving the event, Bosch publicly discussed the incident with media outlets, claiming Itsaragrisil had insulted her. Multiple reports stated that he called her a "dumbhead," though MGI disputed this characterization. In a clarification posted to social media, MGI asserted that the actual term Itsaragrisil used was "damage," a distinction they said was audible in voice recordings of the encounter.​

MGI's statement emphasized that despite learning the truth about what was said, Bosch did not apologize to Itsaragrisil. Instead, they alleged she continued making false accusations across multiple media interviews throughout the pageant season, ostensibly to justify her actions and gain personal advantage, the Hindustan Times reported. The organization pointed out that Bosch was ultimately crowned Miss Universe on November 21, following these alleged misrepresentations.​​

The complaint formalizes MGI's legal position that Bosch's public statements constitute defamation. MGI has cautioned media organizations to exercise restraint when reporting the matter, warning that outlets could face legal liability as co-conspirators in defamation if they continue amplifying Bosch's claims.​

This incident represents one of the most significant controversies in recent Miss Universe pageant history. The Miss Universe Organization previously condemned Itsaragrisil's conduct at the event as "malicious," and international judges later resigned, citing concerns about pageant integrity, as per BBC.