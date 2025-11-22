Two judges resigned from the Miss Universe 2025 pageant just days before the competition took place, with one making serious claims about the integrity of the selection process, saying that the finalists were already chosen behind the scenes.

The resignations sparked significant controversy around the event, which concluded on November 21 in Bangkok with Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch being crowned as the new Miss Universe.​

Lebanese-French composer Omar Harfouch announced his withdrawal on November 18, stating that a secret vote had been conducted to select the top 30 contestants from 136 total participants, according to BBC. According to Harfouch, this pre-selection vote occurred two days before the finals and was carried out by individuals who were not official judges.

He emphasized that even he, as one of the eight appointed judges, was not included in this process. Harfouch claimed the person holding the voting results had conflicts of interest due to relationships with certain contestants, raising concerns about how the competition was being managed.​

Harfouch stated he could not ethically stand before cameras to legitimize a voting process he never participated in, especially when the selection method could have been influenced by national biases and geopolitical tensions between competing countries. He proposed restarting the selection from the beginning with full transparency and all eight official judges present, but said Miss Universe president Raúl Rocha rejected this proposal.​

The Miss Universe Organization denied the allegations, clarifying that no unauthorized jury was formed and that all evaluations followed established protocols, NBC News reported. The organization suggested Harfouch may have been confused about the "Beyond the Crown Program," which operates as a separate initiative with its own selection committee.​

Harfouch later claimed on social media that Miss Universe owner Raúl Rocha had pressured him to vote for Bosch because of business dealings with her father. He also alleged that Bosch's victory confirmed his suspicions about the process being manipulated behind the scenes.​

French soccer manager Claude Makélélé also resigned the same day, citing "unforeseen personal reasons" without providing additional details about his departure, as per the New York Times. Additionally, Princess Camilla di Borbone delle Due Sicilie, president of the Miss Universe selection committee, dropped out as a judge two days before the pageant.​

Following the competition results, Harfouch announced he was consulting with major law firms about pursuing legal action against the organization. He stated his intent to file a formal complaint with the New York Attorney General, citing issues including fraud, abuse of power, corruption, and breach of contract. Harfouch said he wanted to bring justice to the contestants who were eliminated by the alleged secret selection process.