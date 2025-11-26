A Thailand court has issued an arrest warrant for Jakkaphong "Anne" Jakrajutatip, the co-owner of the Miss Universe Organization, after she failed to show up for a scheduled hearing tied to a 2023 fraud case.

The Bangkok South District Court confirmed that Jakrajutatip did not notify officials before missing the Nov. 25 appearance, leading judges to label her a "flight risk."

According to court statements shared with multiple outlets, the case began when plastic surgeon Raweewat Maschamadol accused Jakrajutatip and her company, JKN Global Group, of misleading him into buying corporate bonds.

According to People, he claimed he lost more than 30 million baht—about $930,000—after investing.

The court said she had invited him to invest even though she allegedly knew she could not return the money in time.

Jakrajutatip had previously been released on bail, and a verdict had been set for Nov. 26. With her absence, the ruling has been moved to Dec. 26.

JKN has denied reports that she fled Thailand, though officials have not yet addressed the warrant directly.

Jakrajutatip stepped down from her formal roles at JKN earlier this year but still remains the company's largest shareholder.

Miss Universe Crisis Grows With Public Insults

The arrest warrant comes during a tense moment for Miss Universe. Only days earlier, Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch Fernández received her crown after a competition already filled with disputes.

She had recently spoken out after pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisi called her "dumb," saying she would not stay silent. "I'm not afraid to make my voice heard," she shared after the incident, ENews reported.

The organization also faced another blow when Olivia Yacé, the fourth runner-up and Miss Universe Africa & Oceania 2025, gave up her title.

In a message to her followers, Yacé said she was stepping back to stay "true" to her values, citing respect and dignity as guiding principles.

In the weeks leading up to the contest, several judges resigned, and accusations surfaced claiming that top finalists had been chosen early. The Miss Universe Organization denied wrongdoing, but the turmoil continued.

Adding to the instability, Raúl Rocha—Jakrajutatip's business partner and co-owner of the pageant—said he now hopes to sell his stake.

He explained that the constant controversy wore him down, saying he was "fed up with all the talk" and ready to pass ownership to someone else.