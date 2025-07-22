Actress and comedian Ellen DeGeneres confirmed on Sunday that she and her wife, Portia de Rossi, decided to permanently relocate to the United Kingdom because of United States President Donald Trump's re-election.

The 67-year-old made the announcement during her first public appearance since leaving the United States, speaking at the Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire.

DeGeneres was asked whether reports that Trump influenced her move were accurate. "Yes," she replied, confirming speculation that had surrounded the couple's relocation to the English countryside.

The comedian explained that she and de Rossi, 52, had initially purchased what they believed would be "a part-time house" in the Cotswolds region, planning to spend only three or four months per year in the UK. However, their plans changed dramatically following the November 2024 election results.

The couple arrived in the UK just one day before the presidential election, before receiving lots of texts from friends, mostly with crying emojis. They told DeGeneres and Rossi that "He got in," referring to Trump, which sparked their decision to stay in the UK.

The former talk show host expressed her admiration for life in the UK, describing it as "absolutely beautiful" and stating that "everything here is just better." She praised the treatment of animals and the politeness of people, adding that the villages, towns, and architecture represent "a simpler way of life."

The couple officially relocated from their Montecito, California, mansion, which they are reportedly listing for sale. They have settled in the picturesque Cotswolds, an area known for attracting celebrities including David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, and King Charles.

During her Cheltenham appearance, DeGeneres also addressed concerns about same-sex marriage rights in the United States, revealing that she and de Rossi are considering remarrying in England.

"The Church in America is trying to reverse gay marriage," she noted, referencing recent moves by some groups to challenge marriage equality.

DeGeneres acknowledged that the move represented a significant life change following the end of her talk show in 2022 amid workplace allegations. She described the claims as "clickbait" while admitting she could be "very blunt" in her approach.

The relocation marks a permanent departure from the United States for the couple, with sources close to them indicating they have no plans to return. DeGeneres emphasized her contentment with the decision, stating simply: "I just love it here."