Leonardo DiCaprio has opened up about why he keeps his personal life mostly under wraps, saying in an interview with Time magazine that it's all strategy for a long and impactful career.

The actor, named this week as Time's "Entertainer of the Year," said he would only step into the spotlight when he had something meaningful to say or show. He said, "II think my simple philosophy is only get out there and do something when you have something to say, or you have something to show for it. Otherwise, just disappear as much as you possibly can."

Per Page Six, DiCaprio's strategy explained that this thinking started after his star turn in the 1997 epic "Titanic". He felt that taking a step back from the public eye would give him a career that lasted several decades. "I love what I do, and I feel like the best way to have a long career is to get out of people's face," he told Time.

DiCaprio's low-profile philosophy has not prevented public interest in his personal life. His relationships have made headlines over the years, with many of his partners being models and actresses, including Naomi Campbell and Blake Lively. These days, he has been dating 27-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti.

Reflecting on the early stages of his acting career, DiCaprio recalled in the "New Heights" podcast just how tough it was getting representation as a child actor. Agencies would queue up aspiring actors, giving quick approvals or rejections to them. He remembered saying to his father, "This is horrible," after experiencing the process multiple times.

DiCaprio also recalled being advised to change his name due to its perceived ethnicity. "They said, 'Your name is too ethnic,'" he said. "I go, 'What do you mean? It's Leonardo DiCaprio.' They go, 'No, too ethnic. They're never gonna hire you. Your new name is Lenny Williams.'" His father rejected the change after seeing his headshot with the new name.

A representative for DiCaprio told INDEPENDENT that the actor prizes privacy because he can practice his craft and have a presence that means something in the film industry without being overexposed.