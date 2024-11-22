Leonardo DiCaprio was slammed for "disrespecting" local customs while staying in Fiji by fans who are calling out his "disrespectful" behavior.

The 50-year-old star was filmed leaving a hotel in Nadi with staff lined up to sing a traditional farewell send-off on November 20.

According to the TikTok video, DiCaprio, who was in all black with glasses, appeared to disregard the employees singing as he received a phone call and promptly left the foyer, walking directly to a car waiting outside.

The incident triggered social media ire among fans who slammed DiCaprio over not noticing the Fijian welcoming party.

A flood of comments followed, including: "Leonardo should have recognized Fiji welcoming party," and "At the very least, he should have recognized the welcome by our country."

Others were disappointed, calling the either-or arrangement "disrespectful" of local culture. Another user wrote, "He completely ignored the welcome, not even a quick thank you or wave."

On the other side, others went to bat for DiCaprio suggesting that celebrities often like to stay low-key in public spaces. "Perhaps it's his first time in Fiji — just let the man do what he wants," one user wrote.

A second wrote: "The staff need to use some common sense and understand that A list celebrities despise attention like this oh in public."

The trip comes just days after DiCaprio's star-studded 50th birthday party at his Hollywood Hills home, where celebrities including Brad Pitt and Steven Spielberg were in attendance.

The 45-year-old actor is also said to be in a serious relationship with 26-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti, who, according to Page Six, is the first girlfriend to break DiCaprio's long-standing habit of dating women younger than 25.

While DiCaprio has faced some criticism over the Fiji incident, he continues to be one of Hollywood's biggest stars between acting roles and his work as an environmental activist.

The actor has not publicly responded to the backlash over his exit from a hotel.