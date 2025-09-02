Leonardo DiCaprio has raised eyebrows after opening up about how turning 50 has altered his approach to love — and insiders caution that his new attitude may jeopardize his relationship with Vittoria Ceretti.

The Oscar winner told Esquire UK that his milestone birthday had set him on the path of more honesty in every sphere of life.

He said, "Turning 50 creates a feeling like you have a desire to just be more honest and not waste your time.

I can only imagine how the next few decades are going to progress. I look at my mother, for example, and she just says exactly what she thinks and wastes no time. She spends no time trying to fake it."

DiCaprio acknowledged that his bluntness might put personal and professional relationships under strain.

He added, "Being more upfront and risking having things fall apart or risking the disagreements or risking going your separate ways from any type of relationship in life—the personal, the professional—it's that you don't want to waste your time anymore.

You have to just be much more upfront. It's almost a responsibility, because much more of your life is behind you than it is ahead of you."

An insider informed RadarOnline.com, "Leo has always cherished clarity in his life, but now he's unapologetically direct. That can ruffle feathers – even with someone who cares for him deeply like Vittoria."

Another added, "Vittoria isn't looking for anything complicated, but she doesn't do games either. But if Leo starts being brutally honest about everything, that honesty might backfire if it's not tempered with care."

A third source asserted his integrity probably also encompasses long-held personal positions.

His source told, "probably includes the fact he is a commitment and marriage-phobe who doesn't want kids," adding, "These things could be a deal-breaker for Vittoria."

DiCaprio, whose award-winning career has included stints in Titanic, The Departed, and The Revenant, started dating Ceretti, 27, back in August 2023. The two were spotted together at the Met Gala this year, marking a step towards a serious relationship.

Witnesses observe DiCaprio seems to have violated his so-called "25-year-old rule," the trend of ending relations once the partners reach that age.

Yet critics still point out his history of dating, with one writer stating, "It smacks of emotional immaturity when a person cannot find deep connection past a certain age."

While DiCaprio adapts to a future of honesty, the question is whether his promise will bond or tauten his relationship with Ceretti.