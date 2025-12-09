A red notebook allegedly belonging to accused killer Luigi Mangione, containing a to-do list and a hand-drawn map of multiple U.S. cities, was presented in court Monday, one year after the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Christy Wasser, a veteran officer with the Altoona Police Department in Pennsylvania, testified during a pretrial hearing in Manhattan that she recovered the notebook from Mangione's backpack when he was arrested at a McDonald's on December 9, 2024, according to the New York Post.

One page in the notebook, dated December 5, the day after Thompson's death in Midtown Manhattan, included a checklist with entries such as "change hat, shoes, pluck eyebrows" and "check reports for current situation."

It also noted plans to take a "bus to Penn Station" and monitor "red-eyes" to Pittsburgh, alongside a reminder to "keep momentum" since the "FBI [is] slower overnight."

The page also featured a roughly sketched map showing Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Cincinnati, St. Louis, and other cities.

Weapons Found Alongside Notebook

Pictures of Luigi Mangione's red notebook and to-do list dated Dec 5 have been released.



-change hat, shoes, pluck eyebrows

-keep momentum, FBI slower overnight

-3+ hours off cam, exit diff method

-check reports for current situation pic.twitter.com/qMENZSgPCJ — prosper (@prosperluigi) December 9, 2025

Wasser told the court she also found a handgun, a silencer, and a magazine wrapped in a wet pair of underwear inside the backpack.

Mangione's defense attorneys are seeking to suppress the evidence, citing that police did not have a search warrant at the time.

Wasser said she believed the backpack could have contained a bomb, while Mangione's lawyer, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, challenged the claim, noting that officers did not clear the restaurant or call a bomb squad.

The defense is also aiming to block certain statements Mangione made from being used in his state trial.

During a December 2 hearing, prosecutors played bodycam footage confirming Mangione's account that he was questioned for nearly 20 minutes at the McDonald's before receiving his Miranda warning.

Charges and Legal Proceedings

At the time of his Pennsylvania arrest, Mangione faced charges for presenting a fake ID and possessing a firearm without a license.

He was later extradited to New York City, where he now faces both state and federal murder charges related to Thompson's death.

Mangione, 27, has pleaded not guilty in both jurisdictions and could face life imprisonment for the New York charges and the death penalty on the federal counts.

An Ivy League graduate, Mangione has attended all four pretrial hearings held this week. The hearings are set to continue Tuesday, December 9, with additional witness testimony before the judge determines whether any evidence may be suppressed.

Mangione is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Since his arrest, the Maryland native has made only one public statement, expressing that he is "overwhelmed by, and grateful for, everyone who has written" him letters of support while in custody.