Legendary Entertainment and Paramount Pictures have officially announced the release date for their upcoming live-action "Street Fighter" film, confirming the movie will hit theaters on October 16, 2026.

The project marks the first film under Legendary's new three-year global distribution deal with Paramount.

Jason Momoa, known for his role in "Aquaman," has been confirmed to play Blanka, the wild, green-skinned, and electrically-charged fighter from the Amazon. The "Aquaman" star joins an extensive ensemble cast that includes Andrew Koji as Ryu, Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, and Callina Liang as Chun-Li.

The star-studded lineup features multiple WWE wrestlers and entertainment personalities. Joe "Roman Reigns" Anoa'i will portray Akuma, while Cody Rhodes takes on the role of Guile. Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson has been cast as Balrog, and comedian Andrew Schulz will play Dan Hibiki. Additional cast members include David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Eric André as Don Sauvage, and Orville Peck as Vega.

Set in 1993, the film follows estranged fighters Ryu and Ken, who are drawn back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li recruits them for the World Warrior Tournament. The official synopsis describes the tournament as "a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury" with a deadly conspiracy lurking beneath the competition that forces the fighters to confront each other and their past demons.

Kitao Sakurai, known for directing the Netflix comedy "Bad Trip" and his work on "The Eric Andre Show," has taken over directing duties. Sakurai replaced the original directors, brothers Danny and Michael Philippou of "Talk to Me," who departed the project in June 2024 to focus on their film Bring Her Back.

Principal photography began on August 18, 2025, in Australia. The production represents the third live-action adaptation of the beloved Capcom video game franchise, following the 1994 Jean-Claude Van Damme film and the 2009 reboot "Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li."

Legendary Entertainment acquired the live-action film and television rights to the "Street Fighter" franchise in April 2023. The project is being co-produced with Capcom, the original creator and publisher of the games. The film was originally scheduled for a March 2026 release under Sony Pictures, but moved to Paramount following the new distribution agreement.

The "Street Fighter" franchise, which debuted in arcades in 1987, has sold over 55 million copies globally and remains one of the most iconic fighting game series in video game history. The latest game in the series, "Street Fighter 6," was released in June 2023 and won Best Fighting Game at The Game Awards.