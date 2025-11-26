King Charles III reportedly made the decision to evict Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage after the Duke of Sussex crossed what palace sources describe as a red line with a comment about Queen Camilla, according to new reporting.

According to The Mirror, Harry's comments about his stepmother in his memoir "Spare" were seen by people inside the palace as the "ultimate act of disrespect" as the strained relationship between the couple and the rest of the royal family continued to deepen.

Sources close to the monarch described the King as furious over the exposures made about Queen Camilla in the memoir.

Sources claimed, "It was the last straw."

"Harry was well aware how Camilla would be a red line for his father and he crossed with flagrant disregard anyway," they said. "The King felt without a doubt it crossed a line — it was the ultimate act of disrespect."

Harry's memoir included more than 60 references to Camilla, whom he described with terms that reportedly angered the monarch. In the book, Harry reflected on Camilla's relationship with him and William.

"I had complex feelings about gaining a stepparent who, I believed, had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar," he wrote. "In a funny way I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she'd be less dangerous if she was happy?"

Did King Charles Make Up an Excuse to Avoid His Son?

In other news, King Charles III allegedly used a fake cancer-related medical appointment as an excuse to cut short a tense reunion with Prince Harry, according to royal biographer Robert Jobson's new book "The Windsor Legacy."

RadarOnline reported that the 30-minute meeting in London was pre-arranged to be interrupted so the King could immediately fly to Sandringham instead of spending more time with his uninvited son.

Jobson wrote that Charles, already "irritated and exhausted" by Harry and Meghan's public attacks in "Spare" and their Netflix series, wanted "peace and quiet" during chemotherapy.

A royal source told RadarOnline the encounter was "civil but frosty" and claimed the King now sees Harry as someone who has "traded loyalty for attention and profit," though Harry later rejected portrayals of the meeting as overly formal in comments to Sky News.