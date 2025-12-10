Prince Harry's security arrangements in the United Kingdom are under fresh review, a development that could not only affect the duke's personal safety but also potentially open the door for a reunion with his family, royal experts say.

According to BBC, the Home Office is examining evidence from police, government officials, and Harry's representatives to determine whether he and his family are entitled to taxpayer-funded protection during visits to the U.K.

This follows a legal setback earlier this year when Harry lost a bid to restore automatic police protection, a ruling he described as an "establishment stitch-up."

If​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the officials give the go-ahead for the reestablishment, it would be a big change of direction for the 41-year-old Duke who, together with his wife Meghan Markle, stepped back from their royal engagements in 2020.

It would be also be possible that by having a new security detail, Prince Harry would be able to accompany his children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, to the U.K. without any safety concerns.

It is said that the decision on the review will be made next month.

Jennie Bond, former BBC royal correspondent, said that Harry is justified in requesting police protection.

"Security is offered to a former prime minister who served barely any longer than a lettuce takes to wilt, then surely the son of the King deserves the same," she wrote in The I Paper.

She added that Harry's request for Metropolitan Police coverage for himself and his family on occasional visits "does not seem an unreasonable request. He cannot change the fact that he is the King's son."

Bond also highlighted that the security dispute has been central to Harry's estrangement from his father, King Charles.

In a May interview following his latest court loss, Harry said disagreements over protection had long been "the sticking point in any reconciliation with his father," Bond explained.

American taxpayers have paid over $20M & counting in security for Prince Harry & Meghan Markle since they defected to California



In April 2024, documents filed to Companies House listed the US as the country where Harry is a resident, instead of the UK. The change was dated 29… pic.twitter.com/qiIeZPag2b — MeghansMole©️ (@MeghansMole) September 7, 2024

Hopes for Family Reconciliation

Royal commentators say reinstating security could pave the way for renewed family ties.

Bond noted that if Harry's security were restored, it could provide an opportunity for King Charles to see his grandchildren and for the duke to feel safe bringing them to the U.K.

"There's no doubt that our elderly King would love to see his grandchildren. And, for all the bitterness of recent years, he still loves his youngest son, his 'darling boy,'" she wrote.

Bond emphasized Harry's desire for connection with his family.

"For his part, I think the Prince is sincere when he talks about wanting his children to know and understand their heritage. And he has said publicly that he wants his father and his brother back in his life."

She went on, "That may still be some way off — particularly where William is concerned — but if he can at least feel he can bring his family here safely, there has to be some hope of reconciliation."