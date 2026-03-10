Megyn Kelly sharply denounced CBS and its news leadership Friday, accusing the network of manipulating an interview in a way she described as deceptive and misleading. Radar Online detailed her comments, which aired on March 8.

Kelly's critique centered on a recent "60 Minutes" segment featuring Hegseth, where she alleges the question posed in the televised version was altered to suggest a different topic than what was actually asked.

In a clip shared on her show, Kelly said the version of the interview that aired gave viewers a false impression of what occurred. She said, "He did not ask anything about Bibi Netanyahu or Israel, nor did then Pete go on to rehabilitate anything in response to Israel."

She added that her team had reviewed the full, unedited footage. "It's notable how the Q&A you saw never mentioned Israel at all," Kelly asserted, claiming someone at CBS changed the question in the edited version to make it appear otherwise.

The controversy stems from a segment in which correspondent Major Garrett is shown asking Hegseth about criticism from figures including Kelly and others about foreign policy. According to the unedited footage Kelly played, Garrett's question focused on whether America First adherents felt certain actions aligned with their principles.

In the actual exchange, Garrett said, "You mentioned America First. Some who identify with that movement, Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Marjorie Taylor Greene, have said from their perspective, this isn't an America First campaign. Do you want to address that criticism?"

Hegseth responded by emphasizing his loyalty to President Donald Trump and his priorities. He said, "All I know is I'm in the room every day, and I see how President Trump operates and what he's putting first, and it's America, Americans, and American interests at every level," without addressing Israel in his televised reply.

Kelly also leveled broader criticisms at CBS under Weiss's leadership. She contended that the network's approach failed to genuinely balance coverage and instead promoted a particular agenda. She said, "They do not give a s--t about misleading you over at CBS."

She went on to say Weiss had achieved her goal of shaping the network's editorial stance. Kelly said, "Bari Weiss has finally achieved her dream of running a news network that will be entirely pro-Israel."

Kelly also referenced a prior incident involving CBS and "60 Minutes," highlighting a controversial 2024 interview with then‑Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. She noted the network now publishes full interviews online after editing in a way that drew legal action. "This is ridiculous," Kelly said, adding, "deceptive editing, deceptive manipulations meant to push their own agenda."

Per OK! Magazine, President Trump previously sued "60 Minutes" and CBS over edits in that Harris interview, with Paramount settling for $16 million in 2025, according to reports.

Critics and defenders of CBS have debated the role of editorial judgment versus manipulation, but Kelly's remarks have reignited discussion about media accountability and integrity as news organizations navigate polarized public expectations.