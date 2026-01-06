Katie Rost, a former cast member of "The Real Housewives of Potomac," has entered treatment after suffering what her husband described as a drug-induced seizure.

The update came through a series of now-deleted posts shared from Rost's social media account, bringing concern and support from fans who have followed her long and public struggles.

According to the posts, Rost's husband said she is currently in treatment and nearing the end of detox.

"My wife is in treatment. I have her phone. TY, for the messages," he wrote. He added that he could not speak on her behalf but wanted people to know she was safe. "I'm upset. She is okay. Gets out of detox soon," the message continued.

In another post, he claimed Rost had taken MDMA before the incident. "She took MDMA and started having a seizure," he alleged.

He said she had already planned to enter treatment, but the seizure happened before that could take place.

He also asked people not to share any footage related to the incident, PageSix reported. "The people who have footage, please don't share it," he wrote, ending the message with, "Like she would say #respect."

He later shared a brief update, saying, "All that matters. She is okay." Rost has not personally commented, and requests for comment have not yet received a response.

Sad news as Katie Rost’s husband has allegedly taken over her social media and announced that she had what he says is a drug induced seizure and is now in treatment.



Wishing Katie all the best. #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/YzDSbuZGvE — No Chaser TV (@nochaser_tv) January 4, 2026

Katie Rost Opens Up About Addiction

Rost, 45, was part of the original cast when "The Real Housewives of Potomac" premiered in 2016.

She appeared alongside Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, and Charrisse Jackson.

After her first season, she returned as a "friend of" the cast in Seasons 2 and 4 and made guest appearances in Season 7.

Life after the show has been difficult for Rost. She has spoken openly about a painful custody battle involving her three children and her ex-husband, Dr. James Orsini.

She has also shared her ongoing fight with addiction. In 2022, Rost revealed she completed a 30-day rehab program to stop drinking alcohol and using Adderall in a medical setting.

After that, she said she took a minimum-wage job as part of starting over.

Her recovery has not been easy. She later admitted to relapsing but said she was trying again. In November 2023, she checked back into rehab for alcohol abuse.

According to TasteofReality, despite the setbacks, Rost shared hopeful news in July 2025, announcing she had married the "love of [her] life."

She said her husband encouraged her to get help and stay off social media, a step she believed was best for her healing.