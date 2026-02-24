Kelly Osbourne clapped back at harsh critics following her appearance at London Fashion Week, addressing the wave of online abuse over her dramatic weight loss.

The 41-year-old shared screenshots of "disgusting" Instagram comments on Monday, Feb. 23, calling out body-shamers and expressing frustration at the cruelty directed toward her.

"Literally can't believe how disgusting some human beings truly are! No one deserves this sort of abuse!" Osbourne wrote on her Instagram story.

She singled out a particularly cruel comment that labeled her "too thin" and "fragile," even comparing her to a "dead body," referencing her late father, Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away in July 2025 at 76.

The former "Osbournes" star also added, "This too shall pass, but like, holy f***," showing resilience while acknowledging the emotional toll of the comments, US Magazine reported.

Many fans quickly responded, defending her and criticizing those who posted hateful messages.

One person wrote, "Absolutely stunning!!! I'm so sorry for all the hate comments, it's disgusting. Grief will literally CONSUME you, they just don't understand yet."

Another noted, "I love how fast people in the comments can tell Kelly to gain weight but if someone in their life told them they were fat and needed to lose weight they'd fall apart."

Kelly Osbourne Stuns in Sheer Plum Gown

Osbourne's post highlighted her appearance at the Royal Ascot Millinery Collective Spring/Summer 2026 presentation, where she wore a full-length sheer plum gown with sparkling embellishments, paired with a short blonde bob and soft pink makeup.

According to Page Six, in her caption for the Fashion Week outing, she thanked the event organizers and shared her enjoyment of the show: "It was beyond divine and I had such a lovely time!"

The weight criticism comes months after Kelly publicly explained that her slimdown was influenced by the grief she experienced following her father's death.

In December 2025, she addressed online speculation about her health and weight, saying, "First, I want to start by saying I received so many lovely, lovely, lovely comments from people that have really helped me get through this time in my life since losing my father. I'm just here to say, what do you expect from me? ... The fact that I'm getting out of bed and facing my life and trying to be more than enough, I should be commended for that."

She also called out the unfair comparisons to her younger self: "Another thing that is strange is that you compare photos of me now at 41 years old to a picture of me when I was 18 years old. People's faces change when you grow older."

Osbourne concluded by criticizing the lack of support among women online, saying, "It's absolutely devastating that women can't support other women."