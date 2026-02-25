Alexandria "Lexi" Jones, the daughter of music legend David Bowie and supermodel Iman, is opening up about a painful chapter from her teenage years, sharing how rehab and treatment programs shaped her life after her father's cancer diagnosis.

In a 20-minute video posted Feb. 18, the 25-year-old spoke candidly about substance use, mental health struggles, and the moment she was taken from home at 14.

She explained that while many teens around her were experimenting, her experience felt very different.

"It was my first year of high school, and everyone around me was experimenting, but for me, it wasn't about fun," she said. "I wasn't experimenting. I was escaping."

According to Jones, her drinking and drug use intensified as she coped with anxiety, depression, and family stress during what she described as the most fragile period of her life.

She said she was eventually removed from her home and placed in a wilderness therapy program, where she spent 91 days living outdoors, learning survival skills, and adjusting to a strict routine, Metro reported.

"I was born and raised in the city," she recalled. "This was not camping. It felt like boot camp's weird cousin."

Lexi Jones Says Rehab Stay Shaped Her

After completing the program, Jones said she spent 13 months at a residential treatment center in Utah.

There, she continued therapy and explored art, but also experienced one of the hardest moments of her life: learning of her father's death in January 2016.

"I had the luxury of speaking to him two days before, on his birthday," she said. "I told him I loved him, and he said it back. And we both knew."

Jones also described the emotional toll of being away from family at the time, saying grief felt structured and unfamiliar inside the program.

According to E! News, she added that the wording in public announcements about Bowie's death made her feel excluded from the moment.

Despite the pain, Jones said those experiences forced deep self-reflection and ultimately helped shape who she is today.

She emphasized that she is still processing the long-term effects but believes the journey gave her a stronger emotional awareness.

"I don't think I'd be this emotionally tuned if I hadn't been forced to look so closely at myself so early," she said.

"I can't pretend it didn't shape me into someone who feels things deeply and creates from that place."

Representatives for Bowie's estate and Iman have not publicly commented.