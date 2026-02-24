Jordan James Parke, the British influencer widely known as the "Lip King,"has died at age 34 in London in an incident currently under police investigation that may be tied to a cosmetic procedure.Two people have been arrested in the case of the TV show Botched star case, who became famous after revealing his obsession with having Kim Kardashian's face.

Authorities in the United Kingdom responded to the case on February 18, 2026, and his sudden death has prompted widespread media attention and renewed scrutiny of cosmetic enhancements.

According to the BBC, Police were called by the London Ambulance Service to reports of an unconscious man at Lincoln Plaza in Canary Wharf on the afternoon of February 18. Upon arrival, paramedics and officers found Parke unresponsive and he was declared dead at the scene. The Metropolitan Police have classified the death as "unexplained" and are investigating whether a cosmetic procedure played a role.

Detectives have since arrested two individuals: a 43-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman on suspicion of manslaughter. Both have been released on bail as inquiries continue. A post-mortem examination is pending and may provide further clarity on the cause of death.

Parke's family confirmed the death on social media, with his sister saying the family was "numb, shocked and heartbroken." Friends, followers and critics have weighed in across platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where Parke posted updates about his life and surgeries.

Born and raised in England, Parke first rose to public attention for his dramatic and extensive cosmetic transformations. Embracing the nickname "Lip King," he spent years and thousands of pounds on procedures including lip fillers, nose jobs, chin enhancements and body contouring. By age 23 he had already invested more than $150,000 in cosmetic work with the goal of achieving an appearance inspired by American celebrities.

Parke became a familiar face on television screens after appearances on the reality surgery show Botched, where he discussed complications and results from his enhancements. His candid and unabashed approach to plastic surgery made him a controversial figure embraced by some as a beauty influencer and derided by others as an extreme example of aesthetic obsession.

In addition to reality TV, Parke appeared on British daytime programs such as This Morning, where he spoke about his journey with cosmetic surgery and self image. The narrative that defined much of his public profile was his ambition to emulate the look of Kim Kardashian, an association he openly acknowledged on social media and in interviews. That link to Kardashian, while largely aspirational and aesthetic rather than personal , became a focal point in global coverage of his life and death.

Legal Troubles and Clinic Controversies

Parke was no stranger to controversy long before his death. In 2024, he was arrested in connection with the death of a woman named Alice Webb after she underwent a non-surgical Brazilian butt lift (BBL) at a clinic he co-owned. Although he was not ultimately charged in that case, the legal scrutiny foreshadowed ongoing concerns about safety, oversight and the booming cosmetic procedure industry.

As of this week, authorities have not confirmed that the procedure Parke may have been undergoing at the time of his death was a BBL or another type of cosmetic treatment. Critics and medical experts have pointed to the known risks of fat transfer and injectable procedures, especially when performed outside well-regulated clinical environments.

At the time of publication, the Metropolitan Police investigation is ongoing and definitive medical findings have not been released. Family, legal representatives and authorities continue to call for restraint and accuracy as more details emerge.