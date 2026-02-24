Delroy Lindo is calling for accountability after a tense moment at the BAFTA Film Awards, where a racial slur was shouted while he and Michael B. Jordan presented onstage.

The incident happened Sunday, Feb. 22, at London's Royal Festival Hall. Attendee and Tourette syndrome advocate John Davidson yelled the slur during the presentation for best visual effects, which went to "Avatar: Fire and Ash."

The word was heard across the venue and later on the broadcast, prompting widespread reaction.

Speaking after the ceremony, Lindo said he and Jordan "did what [they] had to do" and continued presenting despite the disruption, Yahoo reported.

Still, he shared disappointment about what followed, saying he wished "someone from BAFTA spoke to us afterward."

His remarks highlighted concerns about how the situation was handled once the moment passed.

A spokesperson for the BBC, which aired the ceremony, explained that the language came from involuntary verbal tics linked to Tourette syndrome and was not intentional. The broadcaster apologized, noting the comments were not removed before transmission and would be edited out in later versions.

John Davidson's Tourette's Tics Spark Discussion

Davidson, who inspired the BAFTA-winning film "I Swear," has Tourette syndrome, a neurological condition that can cause sudden movements or sounds known as tics.

Reports said he shouted other phrases during the night, including explicit language, but he later appeared to leave the room on his own and was not asked to exit by organizers.

🔗: https://t.co/gFiUFu5xog



Tourette Syndrome advocate John Davidson has spoken out after yelling a racial slur while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting at the 2026 British Academy Film Awards.



📷: Aurore Marechal/BAFTA/Getty; Stuart Wilson/BAFTA/Getty pic.twitter.com/8OJfTFfI6l — People (@people) February 23, 2026

According to US Magazine, host Alan Cumming addressed the audience during the ceremony, explaining that the language heard was part of how Tourette's can present for some people.

He thanked the crowd for helping maintain a respectful environment and reminded viewers that the tics were involuntary.

The moment also drew responses from others at the event. Production designer Hannah Beachler shared that while she understood the complexity of the situation, the closing apology — which said "if you were offended" — felt dismissive. She wrote that the experience affected her but she chose to keep moving forward.