After 25 years together as partners after their divorce, Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman have apparently found comfort in each other's arms again because of a completely random murder of a famous person from Los Angeles. The incident has allowed both former loves the chance to reconnect through grief and shared experiences as they start the healing process together.

According to Radar Online, the former Hollywood power couple resumed contact after the brutal killings of director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michelle Reiner, in Los Angeles. The outlet described how the tragedy and recent personal upheavals in both stars' lives reopened lines of communication long thought closed.

Cruise, 63, and Kidman, 58, were married from 1990 until 2001 and adopted two children, Isabella Jane, 33, and Connor, 31. During their marriage, Cruise starred in the 1992 film A Few Good Men, directed by Reiner, forging a friendship that extended beyond the set.

An insider described the depth of those early bonds. "Back when Tom and Nicole were still very much in love and building their life together, they spent a huge amount of time with Rob and Michelle. It wasn't just the occasional dinner – they vacationed together, celebrated holidays, and leaned on each other through the ups and downs of early parenthood. As couples, they were incredibly aligned in their values and ambitions, almost moving in parallel both personally and professionally.

Tom and Nicole's relationship really took off around the same period that Rob and Michelle were solidifying theirs, and there was this shared sense of momentum.

Read more: Nicole Kidman Remains Single as Multimillionaire Paul Salem Attempts to Court Her

They were all navigating fame, family, and creative careers at the same time, welcoming children within similar timeframes and figuring out how to balance public life with private commitments. That created a deep bond between them."

The source added context about Cruise's admiration for the director. "Nicole and Tom were genuinely invested in Rob and Michelle's happiness. They championed them as partners and as parents. Tom, in particular, held Rob in enormous esteem – not just as the director who guided him through A Few Good Men, but as a mentor and someone he deeply admired as a storyteller and human being. That admiration never diminished, even after Tom and Nicole divorced."

Authorities found Rob, 77, and Michelle, 72, dead in their Brentwood home on Dec. 14 with multiple knife wounds. Their son Nick, 32, was arrested and charged in the killings.

A family friend explained how the tragedy prompted renewed contact. "As soon as Tom and Nicole heard the terrible news about their old friends, there was no hesitation on either side. Tom made contact, Nicole responded, and whatever distance had existed between them simply didn't matter in that moment. They may have ended their marriage decades ago, but shared grief has a way of dissolving old boundaries and reminding people of what once connected them.

An event this devastating forces a kind of clarity. When you are confronted with something so violent and senseless, the grudges, misunderstandings, and years of silence suddenly seem trivial.

It has shifted their perspective. The focus is no longer on what went wrong between them, but on honoring their friends and supporting the Reiner family through an unimaginable loss."

Another insider cautioned the renewed relationship remains measured. "No one is under any illusion that they are suddenly going to revert to being inseparable or recreate what they once had. There is a long, complicated history between them, and decades of separate lives lived since their marriage ended. That kind of past does not simply disappear.

"But the fact that they are communicating openly, offering each other comfort, and revisiting shared memories without tension is significant in itself. For two people who have largely kept their distance for years, being able to have these conversations in a calm and supportive way represents real progress. "It may not signal a dramatic reunion, but it is undeniably a meaningful shift."

In other news BizTech Weekly reported that Tom Cruise aims to headline blockbuster films and perform his own stunts into his 100s, using fitness, stunts, and healthy living to maintain longevity and authenticity in Hollywood, while influencing studio economics, the "silver economy," and data-driven risk management.