Prince William is said to be working on plans for a long-term royal makeover to update the monarchy and re-establish public trust after the controversy around his uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

In the past few months, the Prince of Wales has indicated that he wants the monarchy to be more transparent and in greater harmony with what the public expects. The royal family has been under intense scrutiny after Andrew's arrest and the subsequent investigations.

William has appeared for the first time in public with the Princess of Wales at the BAFTA awards days after his uncle was questioned for 11 hours over allegations related to misconduct in public office. The future king, who was there as BAFTA's president, was seen carrying on with royal commitments during the event despite the family being under the spotlight.

William's Vision for a More Accountable Monarchy

According to royal sources who spoke to The Mirror, William's long-term goal includes operating the monarchy with a "corporate-like structure" designed to increase accountability to the public. The plan would focus on clearer governance and defined responsibility within the institution.

The reforms, sources say, would not conflict with his support for King Charles during the ongoing situation involving Andrew. William is said to support his father's cooperation with authorities and the broader institutional response.

King Charles stated last week, "The law must take its course," as Buckingham Palace confirmed it would assist police with any files and records requested.

That statement followed the arrest of Andrew, who was questioned in connection with allegations involving the handling of confidential information. The developments have intensified debate about whether the monarchy remains fit for purpose.

William is also understood to believe that authority within the royal household should be less concentrated among longstanding courtiers, with greater transparency in decision-making.

Support for King Charles and Institutional Stability

Royal sources said William's plans would unfold alongside his support for the King during any investigations. According to one source, "There is a clear acknowledgment that the issues surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have had an effect on public trust and there is united willingness to change that."

"The Prince of Wales has a clear focus and is determined to help the King in any way he can to restore that trust with the public and long term."

The source added, "Right now, the family and the country need stability, but there will come a time when he will bring in his own changes to ensure that accountability and purpose are front and center of not only his role but the role of the institution."

William has previously described his outlook as one focused on "change for good."

In an interview with Canadian actor Eugene Levy for the Reluctant Traveler series, William said of becoming king, per The Guardian, "I don't fear it....I enjoy that change".

Another source close to the prince said, "He wants to ensure the institution remains fit for purpose and is very focused on how that relates to the public."

The Prince and Princess of Wales have also supported efforts related to Andrew's status, including backing government moves to remove him from the line of succession. Any such change would require legislation and approval from all 14 Commonwealth realms.

Royal Foundation Model Inspires Future Structure

Sources say William's approach mirrors the structure used by the Royal Foundation, which includes a chief executive officer role and a more modern governance framework. That structure differs from how the monarchy has traditionally operated.

Another source noted William's leadership style when he assumed the Duchy of Cornwall following King Charles' accession.

"Both the Prince and Princess of Wales are in favour of a more corporate-like structure for the institution," the source said. "When he started at the Duchy his mission was to turn every stone over and question why things are done the way they are."

The same source emphasized, "Accountability is central to everything the Prince and Princess do and how they want to execute their vision of a modern monarchy. They want the monarchy to be known for all the right things, to be a vehicle for change for good and for the benefit of others. It must be fit for purpose."