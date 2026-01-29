Kim Kardashian has finally explained why photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle briefly appeared, then disappeared, from her and Kris Jenner's Instagram posts following Jenner's 70th birthday party last November.

Speaking on her sister Khloé Kardashian's podcast, "Khloé In Wonder Land," Kim said the situation was misunderstood and far less dramatic than it seemed.

"It was really innocent, which is so crazy," Kim said while addressing the mystery for the first time, People reported.

She explained that the photos were removed out of respect for Remembrance Day, a solemn holiday honoring members of the armed forces who have died in service.

Kim, 45, shared that her mother and Meghan have been friends for years. "Mom and Meghan have been friends for some years now, and they have a really sweet relationship," she said.

After Kris Jenner's star-filled birthday bash, Kim and her mom went through party photos to decide what to post online.

According to Kim, they were initially told it was fine to share the images, including ones featuring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

However, after the photos went live, Kim said they realized the timing was not ideal. "I think they realized it was Remembrance Day, and they didn't want to be seen at a party," she recalled.

Even though the images were already posted, the decision was made to take them down. "So we took them down to respect Remembrance Day," Kim explained.

Let’s be honest here…



Meghan and Harry wanted the photos removed because she looked terrible in her boxy outfit, and he looked like a drunken pervert getting his kicks off of staring at Kris Jenner’s chest. The Kardashians are being gracious and saying it was due to Remembrance… pic.twitter.com/zZCn07xPnE — TheRoyalTea (@TheRoyal_TEA_) January 28, 2026

Kim Kardashian Calls Sussex Photo Drama 'Unnecessary'

According to ENews, Kim noted that Harry and Meghan attending the Baby2Baby Gala earlier that same evening was likely fine, but party photos showing dancing and celebration may have sent the wrong message.

The holiday holds deep meaning for the royal family, who traditionally take part in memorial events in the UK.

The deleted photos quickly sparked online rumors and headlines, turning a simple decision into what Kim described as unnecessary drama. Looking back, she admitted the situation got out of hand.

"You got to laugh at the situation sometimes," she said, adding that she wished it had been handled in a lighter way. "I hated how that was received for everyone. That sucks."

The birthday party, held on November 8, 2025, took place at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Beverly Hills mansion and included a long list of A-list guests.

Harry and Meghan arrived hand in hand and mingled with celebrities throughout the night.

While the moment caused brief confusion online, Kim made it clear there was no hidden agenda.

As she put it, the entire situation "was just made into something that was so crazy and ridiculous that just didn't have to be."