Kim Kardashian is looking back on her early fame days and admitting she once used Britney Spears to get the attention of paparazzi before she was a household name.

During a recent appearance on her sister's podcast, "Khloé in Wonder Land," Kardashian openly shared how badly she wanted to be famous in the early 2000s.

"Fame is all I wanted," she said. "I lived for it." The SKIMS founder explained that long before reality TV success, she and her close friend Jonathan Cheban were actively trying to get noticed.

Kardashian recalled eating dinner in New York City when Cheban learned that pop star Britney Spears was staying at a nearby hotel.

At the time, Spears was one of the most photographed celebrities in the world. According to PageSix, Kardashian said that while others at dinner had luxury cars, she and Cheban "could hardly even get a cab."

One man at the table offered them a ride in his Rolls-Royce Phantom. Kardashian said Cheban suggested they sit in the back seat so it would look like they were being driven by a professional driver.

The plan, she admitted, was to arrive at Spears' hotel where paparazzi were already waiting.

When they pulled up, Kardashian said photographers immediately noticed them. "They're like, 'Kim, Kim, are you here to visit Britney?'" she recalled. Cheban told her to keep her head down and stay quiet as they walked inside.

Kim Kardashian once ‘scammed’ paps with fake Britney Spears visit in thirsty attempt to become famous https://t.co/miEMBo4mBm pic.twitter.com/hreKTBTA0G — Page Six (@PageSix) January 26, 2026

Kim Kardashian Hid in Hotel Phone Booth

Once inside the hotel, Kardashian said they panicked. They did not know anyone there and were unsure where to go.

To avoid being questioned further, the pair hid in a phone booth in the lobby for about 20 minutes. Eventually, they decided to leave.

When they walked back out, the paparazzi were still waiting. Kardashian remembered them shouting, "Kim, how was Britney?" even though she had never seen Spears that night, DailyMail reported.

She said they ignored the questions and quietly left in a cab, explaining that the Rolls-Royce driver had already dropped them off.

Looking back, Kardashian said the plan worked better than expected. Photos of her appeared widely, and she believed it helped boost her visibility at the time. "It was on every cover, and we thought we were killing it," she said.

Kardashian and Spears first met in the early 2000s through mutual friend Paris Hilton and have remained friendly over the years.