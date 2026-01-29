Music executive Brandon Silverstein has announced sweeping organizational changes at Avex Music Group and S10 Entertainment, appointing senior executives across both coasts and establishing new operational structures to support international growth. The moves follow eight months of chart success since Silverstein assumed the CEO role at Avex Music Group, the American arm of Japanese entertainment conglomerate Avex Inc.

Key appointments include Zeke Silvera as SVP and head of East Coast operations, who will oversee artist development and A&R functions from the company's New York offices. Spencer Leboff takes charge of West Coast operations and publishing acquisitions from Avex's West Hollywood headquarters, which houses dual recording studios and expanded creative facilities.

The executive additions reflect ambitious expansion plans for both companies. "We're just getting started," Silverstein said, noting multiple No. 1 records and major successes with talent including Grant Boutin, Elkan, Elyas, Harv, Kamal Wilson, and Shenseea since forming Avex Music Group earlier this year.

New Team Members Bring Industry Expertise

The leadership restructuring brings notable industry veterans into key roles. Tay James, who has worked with Justin Bieber since 2009 as an A&R executive and DJ, joins as a senior A&R consultant. Miles Beard, former head of A&R at Republic Records, takes a similar advisory position within Avex Music Group's publishing division.

Operational roles have been filled by Megan Timko, who becomes head of operations for both companies, and marketing executives Jessica Roxana and Claudia Schumann, who will coordinate global brand strategy. Rory Sever has been promoted to chief of staff, supporting the expanded leadership structure.

These appointments complement existing team members, including Justin Hunter (vice president, corporate), Nevin Sanitsky (director, A&R), Ryan Kamada (chief financial officer), Brennen Bryant (senior director, A&R), and Hajime Hirada (senior manager, A&R international).

The organizational growth accompanies physical expansion across multiple markets. Avex has opened dual recording complexes in West Hollywood and Los Angeles while establishing new offices in Manhattan, creating dedicated spaces for creative teams and management operations.

Chart Success Fuels Continued Investment

Performance metrics have justified Avex Inc.'s increased investment in American operations. Since March, when the Japanese parent company acquired 100% of the S10 Music Publishing catalog and expanded its stake in S10 Management, both organizations have delivered consistent chart results.

Songwriter-producer Grant Boutin generated multiple hits with Tate McRae, including Mediabase Top 40 No. 1 "Sports Car" and Billboard Dance/Pop chart-topper "Revolving Door." His latest work, "TIT FOR TAT," entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 3. Boutin also contributed to Don Toliver and Doja Cat's F1 soundtrack collaboration "Lose My Mind."

Producer signings have quickly proven their worth. Elkan, recruited earlier this year, crafted Drake's "Nokia" and worked on both Travis Scott's chart-topping JACKBOYS 2 album and Rihanna's "Friend of Mine" for the Smurfs movie soundtrack. Fellow producer Elyas created Drake's "What Did I Miss?" which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

October's addition of Kamal Wilson, co-writer behind Kehlani's No. 1 rhythmic radio hit "Folded," continued the signing momentum. The track has achieved No. 3 status at Apple Music while spawning viral social media challenges and cover versions by Grammy winners Brandy and Eric Bellinger.

Management roster expansion has included We The Band, Justin Bieber's longtime backing musicians. Band member Harv, who signed with S10 Publishing in 2021, co-produced Bieber's "Swag," which debuted at No. 2 this summer. Urban radio success came through Shenseea's "Shake It To The Max," which reached No. 1 and accumulated over 200 million Spotify streams.

International acts have gained Western market penetration under the expanded structure. J-pop boy band ONE OR EIGHT achieved historic status as the first Japanese boy group to break the U.S. Mediabase Top 40 with "DSTM," following their Atlantic Records partnership. Girl group XG performed at Coachella and completed a world tour that drew 400,000 attendees across 18 countries.

The success builds on 2024 achievements when S10 and Avex secured three positions in Mediabase's year-end Top 40 radio chart top 20. Producer credits included Jasper Harris on Tate McRae's No. 1 "Greedy," Gent! on Doja Cat's No. 5 "Agora Hills," and Kavi on Tommy Richman's No. 16 "Million Dollar Baby."

Silverstein founded S10 Entertainment in 2017 before establishing S10 Publishing as an Avex joint venture in 2020. His partnership with Avex began through meetings with former Avex USA head Naoki Osada in 2019, leading to relationships with company founder Max Matsuura and Group CEO Katsumi Kuroiwa.

Avex Inc., founded in 1988, operates globally across music, entertainment, and media with over 1,500 employees and $1 billion in 2024 revenue. The company manages more than 500 artists while operating training academies that audition over 10,000 candidates annually.