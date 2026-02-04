Disney+ and ABC will premiere a one-night special revival of "The Muppet Show" on Feb. 4, 2026, featuring pop star Sabrina Carpenter as a guest star to celebrate the original series' 50th anniversary.

The special brings Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, and the entire Muppet gang back to the iconic Muppet Theatre for a variety show filled with music, comedy, and chaos. The event marks a return to the classic format that made the original series a cultural phenomenon from 1976 to 1981.

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg will serve as executive producers through their Point Grey Pictures company, fresh from their Emmy success with "The Studio." Carpenter will also hold an executive producer role alongside James Weaver, Alex McAtee, David Lightbody, Leigh Slaughter, and Michael Steinbach from The Muppets Studio, according to NPR.

Albertina Rizzo will write and executive-produce the special, while Alex Timbers is set to direct. The production represents a collaboration between 20th Television, Disney Branded Television, The Muppets Studio, and Point Grey Pictures.​

Veteran Muppet performers Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman, and Matt Vogel will perform the majority of the beloved characters. Goelz, who has worked with The Muppets for over 50 years and appeared in the original series, created characters including Gonzo and Dr. Bunsen Honeydew.​

The special may function as a backdoor pilot for a full series revival. Industry sources indicate Disney is testing audience response with this one-off event before committing to additional seasons, the Hollywood Reporter reported.

The teaser trailer shows Kermit preparing behind the scenes at the Muppet Studio stage, with the frog noting the show is "back on the very stage where it all started and then ended, and is maybe starting again, depending on how tonight goes."​

Carpenter previously performed "The Muppet Show Theme" with Rogen during a 2020 virtual special called "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II," creating a connection to the franchise before this major guest appearance.​

The special will stream on Disney+ at midnight PST and broadcast on ABC at 9 p.m. EST/PST on Feb. 4, 2026, as per the Disney Tourist Blog.​