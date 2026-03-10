Kate Middleton and Princess Anne experienced a slightly awkward greeting during the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, March 9, 2026.

While other members of the British royal family exchanged kisses on the cheek, the Princess of Wales, 44, and the Princess Royal, 75, skipped the traditional gesture—reportedly due to their headwear.

Royal reporter Rebecca English of the Daily Mail shared a video of the moment on Instagram, noting that Princess Kate's large hat made a cheek-to-cheek greeting impractical.

"There was no way Princess Anne was going to attempt a kiss under a hat like the Princess of Wales," English captioned the clip, People reported.

The two royals were seen laughing and smiling at each other instead, showing that the brief misstep was lighthearted rather than tense.

Prince William, 43, was able to greet Princess Anne with a kiss on each cheek without any issue, and he also exchanged a warm kiss with Queen Camilla, 78.

Kate, meanwhile, navigated her wide-brimmed hat expertly while greeting King Charles III, 77, and Queen Camilla with a respectful curtsy.

Lovely scenes as members of the Royal Family greet each other other at today’s Commonwealth Day service at @wabbey - quite a bit of joking amongst the ladies about whether they should kiss given the size of their hats. Princess Anne made clear she wasn’t even going to try 😂 pic.twitter.com/zn9azfeuBS — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) March 9, 2026

Kate Middleton Stuns in Navy Coat Dress

Both royals were dressed elegantly for the formal occasion. Kate dazzled in a navy-blue coat dress by London designer Catherine Walker, featuring oversized buttons and a pleated skirt with shoulder pads giving a nod to 1980s fashion.

She completed her look with matching navy stilettos and a string of pearls believed to have belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Her hair cascaded in waves down her back, perfectly complementing her wide-brimmed hat.

Princess Anne wore a matching emerald-green headpiece with her outfit, adding her signature elegance to the royal gathering.

According to Hello, the Commonwealth Day service, attended by politicians, celebrities, and other royals, included King Charles and Queen Camilla arriving last.

Other attendees included Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Prince Albert of Monaco, and Geri Horner with her husband Christian Horner.

The ceremony marked the first broadcast of the service on the BBC in decades, aside from a break in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Earlier in 2026, Princess Anne opted for a handshake instead of a hug when Scotland rugby captain Sione Tuipulotu approached her, showing that she values tradition but can be playful in certain situations.