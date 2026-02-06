Tony-winning "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" will end its Broadway run this summer, with its final performance set for July 26, 2026 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City.

Producers announced that the long-running hit will close nearly seven years after it officially opened on July 25, 2019. By the time the show takes its last bow, it is expected to have played about 2,265 regular performances and 24 previews, placing it among the 40 longest-running shows in Broadway history.

The production's website now promotes the New York engagement with a "final Broadway performance July 26, 2026" banner, signaling the start of its closing chapter.

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical" won 10 Tony Awards in 2021, including Best Musical, solidifying its status as one of Broadway's major post-2010 titles, according to Variety.

The stage show, adapted from Baz Luhrmann's 2001 film, features a pop-heavy score spanning more than a century of music, and it helped make the Al Hirschfeld Theatre one of the highest-grossing houses on Broadway during its run.

Producer Carmen Pavlovic praised the creative team and described bringing the show to Broadway as "the honor of a lifetime," while hinting at more "exciting announcements" to come before the production closes, the New York Theater Guide reported.

The musical survived a lengthy shutdown during the Covid-19 pandemic, reopening in September 2021 and continuing to draw strong crowds in the years that followed. It ultimately recouped its Broadway investment by late 2022, a milestone few shows from the 2019–2020 season achieved.

As the New York production winds down, international and touring versions of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" remain active, bringing the story of bohemians, romance and the famous Paris nightclub to audiences worldwide.

Ticketing sites and the official show page are encouraging theatergoers to secure seats for the remaining months, positioning the closing stretch as a last chance to experience the spectacle on Broadway, as per Moulin Rouge Musical.