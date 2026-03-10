Kim Kardashian faced backlash late last year after sharing an image of a luxury handbag on social media that many viewers found disturbing due to its alleged exotic animal origin.

According to reporting by The Cool Down, Kardashian sparked controversy by posting a picture of a rare Birkin bag allegedly crafted from elephant skin.

Online fashion communities widely circulated a screenshot of her post via Reddit, where users expressed concern about the materials used in fashion products from endangered animals.

One commenter reacting to the shared image expressed strong disapproval. "Does she think people are going to be impressed by this? It's absolutely disgusting," the social media user wrote, reflecting the tone of the wider online response.

Kardashian later addressed the issue by clarifying that the bag in question was not genuine, despite the criticism of the original post. She said the item was a fake used as a prop on the set of the upcoming series "All's Fair," countering rumors that she was showcasing an actual elephant‑skin accessory.

Despite Kardashian's clarification, the initial image still unsettled many viewers, especially considering her influence in the fashion world. One online commenter underscored the emotional impact of the post. "Just so vile my god," they wrote, reacting to another user's note about the alleged origin of the elephant‑skin bags.

Another observer referenced the alleged historical production of such bags in fashion history and lamented the implication of their use today. "Nooo nooooo why did I read that.. Whoever that VIP client was should be stomped by a herd. Elephants have excellent memories...," the commenter said.

Yet another viewer summarized the collective disapproval succinctly. "That bag is disturbing on so many levels!" the user wrote, and this statement is indicative of the general feeling about the relationship between high-end fashion and the plight of animals.

The controversy also ignited a discussion regarding the legal and ethical ramifications of incorporating exotic animal materials into clothing.

Crocodile leather, a favorite of Kardashian's, is still legal to sell in the U.S., provided the proper paperwork is in order. Elephant leather, however, is off-limits in both the U.S. and the European Union, a prohibition born of conservation worries.

For years, organizations such as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and the World Wildlife Fund have been raising awareness about the ongoing threats elephants face from poaching, which is driven by the demand for their tusks and hides.

Despite Kardashian's claims of no elephant injuries, the photo received backlash. Given her influence, this picture has raised many worried minds.

The current status is a reminder of the debates on sustainability, fashion choices by prominent figures, and the responsibility that accompanies it. The issue is particularly relevant in today's world because of the awareness about endangered species.