Elon Musk is once again drawing attention online after sharing an AI-generated video that uses actress Sydney Sweeney's likeness to promote new features from Grok, the artificial intelligence tool linked to X.

The post comes weeks after Musk faced backlash for a separate comment about Sweeney's appearance, making the timing especially noticeable to many users.

On Wednesday, January 28, Musk, 54, posted the clip on X and wrote, "Grok video is now 10 seconds and the audio is greatly improved."

The short video was originally created by X user Alex Patrascu and features an AI version of Sweeney, 28, standing inside what looks like a spaceship.

In the clip, the AI Sweeney says, "So let me get this straight. Grok videos are now 10 seconds, and the audio is greatly improved?" A male character responds, "Yeah, pretty much. Do you like it?"

Grok later displayed the full prompt used to create the video. It described a live-action, Hollywood-style scene with handheld camera movement, rich dark tones, and quiet spaceship sound effects. The prompt also clearly laid out the exact dialogue used by both characters in the clip.

Us Weekly has reached out to Sweeney's team for comment on the AI video, but no response has been shared so far.

Online Users Slam Elon Musk Over Sydney Sweeney

The post has raised eyebrows because it follows a controversial moment involving Musk and the actress just last month.

In December 2025, Musk reacted to a video of Sweeney attending the Housemaid premiere in Los Angeles.

For the event, Sweeney wore a low-cut white halter dress with a full skirt. Musk reposted an AI-generated meme that suggested health risks linked to having a larger chest and captioned it, "Can't be easy."

While Sweeney did not publicly respond, several users criticized Musk in the comments.

One wrote, "Don't you have a rocket to build or something," while another added, "She's 30 years younger than you. Weird."

The renewed focus on Grok also comes as the tool faces wider scrutiny. Grok is described as a free AI assistant designed by xAI that offers real-time search, image generation, and trend analysis, Yahoo reported.

In July 2025, Grok Imagine introduced a "Spicy" mode that allowed users to create NSFW images.

On January 14, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced an investigation into what he called the spread of nonconsensual sexually explicit material generated by Grok.

"The avalanche of reports detailing the non-consensual, sexually explicit material that xAI has produced and posted online in recent weeks is shocking," Bonta said.