Actress Sydney Sweeney could face criminal trespassing and vandalism charges after climbing the Hollywood Sign and hanging bras on the landmark to promote her upcoming lingerie line, which is backed by billionaire Jeff Bezos.

The 28-year-old "Euphoria" star was filmed late at night scaling the iconic "H" letter while dressed in black cargo pants, a black hoodie, and a black hat. She hung a clothesline of bras across the sign while a production crew captured the stunt on video. The publicity move was designed to generate buzz for her new lingerie brand ahead of its launch.

Sweeney and her team obtained a permit from FilmLA to film near the Hollywood Sign, but they did not secure permission to climb or physically touch the landmark. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which owns the intellectual property rights to the sign's image, confirmed that no authorization was granted for the stunt, according to People.

"There was no permission granted to do this, as is required," Steve Nissen, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.

According to reports, Sweeney could face criminal trespassing and vandalism charges for the unauthorized stunt. However, the Los Angeles Police Department told media outlets that there is currently no active investigation and stated "no crime was committed." When asked whether the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce would file a police report, representatives did not respond, the Economic Times reported.

The lingerie line has received backing from private equity firm Coatue, whose partner Ben Schwerin is associated with the venture. Jeff Bezos and Michael Dell provided $1 billion to Coatue's Innovation Fund, which connects the Amazon founder to Sweeney's business endeavor.

Sources told Us Weekly last year that the lingerie project has been "a huge project for her and something she's been working on for the last year." Sweeney attended Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Venice, Italy, last June, reportedly because of the business connection.

The bras were removed after filming, though four or five were reportedly left behind. Representatives for Sweeney and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce have not yet commented on the incident, as per Yahoo News.