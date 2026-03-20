Ghislaine Maxwell Imposter? Top Surgeon Claims Woman in Prison is a 'Completely Different Person'

A prominent plastic surgeon has raised doubts about the authenticity of recently released footage showing Ghislaine Maxwell's congressional deposition, suggesting the woman in the video may not be the jailed former socialite.

Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted of trafficking young girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein, appeared virtually before the House Oversight Committee last month. During the deposition, Maxwell repeatedly invoked her Fifth Amendment rights, refusing to answer questions about her relationship with Epstein.

However, according to RadarOnline, Beverly Hills board-certified plastic surgeon Michael Zarrabi examined side-by-side photos of Maxwell and the woman in the video and said the differences are too significant to ignore.

"The shape of the face has changed, and the nose looks completely different," Zarrabi said. He also pointed to alterations in eyelids, noting that Maxwell's previously heavy-set eyelids with a low crease appeared altered in the video. Zarrabi concluded that if these changes are not the result of plastic surgery, "this is a completely different person."

Online critics and social media users have echoed these suspicions, noting disparities in jawline, nose shape, and ear placement. Some dismissed possible explanations, such as aging or weight changes, with others suggesting the video features a body double.

One Reddit user wrote, "Her ears are a different shape entirely and in different positions. Her nose is completely different, as is her jawline. Those are features she wouldn't have access to change."

Another commenter claimed speech pattern analysis showed discrepancies between the video subject and known recordings of Maxwell.

Maxwell's case has been surrounded by conspiracy theories since her arrest, with some speculating that high-profile figures involved in Epstein's crimes have used body doubles to evade justice. Similar theories have circulated about Jeffrey Epstein himself.

Despite widespread speculation, official investigations have repeatedly dismissed claims of body doubles or prisoner swaps in Epstein's case.

Ghislaine Maxwell 'The Manipulator'

Documents released in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation offer fresh details about how Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly manipulated and groomed young women for Epstein, according to newly disclosed interview notes and other files obtained by prosecutors.

According to The Guardian, the records, disclosed as part of ongoing investigative materials, contain accounts from multiple women who said Maxwell, convicted in 2021 of sex-trafficking, used a mixture of friendliness and coldness to gain control over victims and normalize abuse. Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence and is fighting her conviction.

Ghislaine Maxwell Imposter? Top Surgeon Claims Woman in Prison is a 'Completely Different Person'

"Maxwell was nice to and seemed interested in her," one victim told investigators in 2019, according to interview notes included in the disclosure. The victim said Maxwell presented a sisterly, playful persona early on, but would then minimize the victim's objections when Epstein began to abuse her — saying things like "Don't be silly," the notes said.

By the time the assaults escalated, "you have no fight left; they've demoralized you," the victim told authorities, according to the report.

Other accounts in the files portray Maxwell as directing young women on how to perform sexual acts and selecting girls for Epstein. One woman said Maxwell asked whether she knew anyone who could give Epstein oral sex and suggested "they have to look young at least," the notes said. On another occasion, prosecutors say, Maxwell told a victim they should find a woman for Epstein to father a child with and added, "Well, it can't be you, because you're getting a bit old."

Several accusers described Maxwell as central to the grooming process. "Maxwell was the one responsible for telling girls how to do things and what to say ... a lot of us were underage; she was responsible for a lot of the grooming," one interview noted quoting a victim as saying.

Other victims described Maxwell as both a "manipulator who acts sweet" and someone with a "dark side." One woman interviewed after Maxwell's 2020 arrest said she remained "very afraid" of Maxwell and worried about retaliation, describing Maxwell as "vicious" and suggesting she did not like women.

The files include accounts of incidents on Epstein's private island and in other settings. In one episode related in the disclosures, a victim said Maxwell was demonstrating sexual acts to several young women when Epstein walked onto a porch and told them, "Good, you girls listen to Ghislaine; she knows what she's doing." The victim said she was embarrassed and uncomfortable and later felt Maxwell became more authoritative.

Several accusers said Maxwell combined rewards and demeaning treatment to create dependence. One woman, who said she met Maxwell at about age 16 and was later abused by both Maxwell and Epstein, said Maxwell sometimes "would be really nice if she wanted something" but also "would make [the victim] feel like garbage, as in 'you owe me' for what you're eating ... wearing etc." The woman described the dynamic as a "dysfunctional family."

The newly released documents also reference a 2023 interview Maxwell gave to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who previously worked as a criminal defense lawyer for former President Donald Trump. After that interview, Maxwell was transferred to a minimum-security prison camp, records show. Maxwell's comments during the Blanche meeting generally downplayed her relationship with Trump, according to previously reported accounts.

Maxwell's legal team did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the newly disclosed materials.

Maxwell was convicted in December 2021 of recruiting and grooming minors for Epstein and was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. The disclosures come as she continues to pursue appeals and efforts to overturn her conviction.