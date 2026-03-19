A split‑second moment caught on camera at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty involving Lauren Sanchez and husband Jeff Bezos has fueled online rumors of marital discord, after social media users dissected the interaction frame‑by‑frame.

RadarOnline reported that Sanchez and Bezos walked the red carpet together in Los Angeles, and when she posed for pictures, her face seemed to change suddenly, which made people go crazy.

"Anyone who understands human psychology knows this is the look a woman gives a man when divorce is imminent," one viewer wrote on social media.

Another commenter focused on Bezos' expression. "You can see the man forcing a smile," another user added.

Critics were among the most vocal online, with some calling Sanchez's momentary facial expression "horrifying." "That face is one of the most horrifying things I've ever seen," one critic said.

READ MORE: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's Dream Wedding in Venice Faces Major Hurdle That Even Money Can't Solve

Another social media user offered a more dramatic interpretation. "He has looked miserable and embarrassed by her for a long time. Seriously. His face always has a look of regret on it," the user wrote.

Not all observers agreed that the clip signaled deeper issues, "The slow motion did her foul," one person joked, referring to the frame‑by‑frame replay of the video.

Another commenter pointed to cosmetic factors influencing the expression. "Imho she has so many fillers... you can't actually track her expression," they wrote.

A body language expert also weighed in, suggesting that the moment may be overhyped. Judi James, speaking to The Daily Mail, said the expression likely reflected "minor disappointment" rather than deep marital strife.

"Context is important though and rather than a scathing glance, Lauren's expression here looks more like one of minor disappointment as her flirt signals don't immediately get met with a complimentary response," James explained.

James added that the brief look did not dominate the interaction, noting that Sanchez quickly returned to a more positive demeanor shortly after.

In separate news, MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated more than $26 billion to charitable causes in recent years, according to The Wall Street Journal. Her giving often comes through cryptic emails or brief phone calls, surprising recipients with large, unsolicited grants.

One example includes a $20 million donation to Native Forward, a nonprofit supporting scholarships for Native American students. Scott's approach emphasizes flexibility, allowing organizations to use the funds as they see fit to expand programs, create jobs, or provide scholarships.

Her unconventional, no-strings-attached style has made her one of the most impactful philanthropists of the decade.

READ MORE: Jeff Bezos' 'Off' Body Language With Lauren Sanchez Spark Rumors Ahead of Wedding