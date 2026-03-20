A former assistant to Kylie Jenner has revealed the exact moment she knew it was time to leave her high-profile job—saying a simple exchange in the kitchen made everything clear.

Victoria Villarroel, who worked with Jenner from 2015 to 2020, shared the story during the March 18 episode of her podcast "Better Half," co-hosted with Stassie Karanikolaou. She said she remembers the moment "like it was yesterday."

According to Villarroel, the turning point came during her fifth year on the job. She and Jenner were in the kitchen when the reality star asked her to grab a laptop from upstairs.

Villarroel jokingly responded, "Oof, who's gonna get that? I don't want to go get your laptop."

That brief exchange led to a silent understanding between the two. Villarroel explained that their relationship had grown very close over the years, making it harder to maintain a traditional boss-assistant dynamic.

"We had a working relationship, but you can't not get so close to a person that you see every single day," she said. "You know everything about them, and you're with them at all times."

She added that in that moment, both she and Jenner seemed to realize things had shifted, PageSix reported.

The line between professional and personal had blurred, and it felt like the right time to move on.

Kylie Jenner's Former Assistant Victoria Villarroel Reveals Moment She Knew She Had to Quit https://t.co/i3Oy3lj3TI — E! News (@enews) March 20, 2026

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Kylie Jenner Encouraged Ex-Assistant

Despite her decision, Villarroel admitted she felt nervous about leaving. She worried she might be walking away from the "best job" she could ever have, especially as others around her questioned the choice.

Still, Jenner responded with support and kindness. Villarroel recalled Jenner telling her, "I want you to thrive, and I'm going to be here supporting you. And I love you so much."

Before becoming Jenner's assistant, Villarroel built experience in media and business. She interned at Teen Vogue and later worked under Kris Jenner at Jenner Communications. That role eventually led her to assist both Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

However, managing both sisters became too demanding. Villarroel said it "became too difficult" to support both at once, especially as Kylie launched her growing beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics. She ultimately focused on Kylie, taking on added creative responsibilities, E!News reported.

When she transitioned away, Villarroel made sure Kendall still had help, even jokingly offering her own sister as a replacement.