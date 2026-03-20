Former British trade envoy Andrew Windsor, 66, is gearing up for a vigorous legal battle after his recent arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, sources say.

Windsor was taken into custody last month at his Sandringham estate home in Norfolk and later released under investigation. The charges allege that during his tenure from 2001 to 2011 as the United Kingdom's trade envoy, Windsor shared sensitive information with Epstein, a claim that carries potential life imprisonment.

Hours after the arrest, Windsor's older brother, King Charles III, 77, publicly stated that authorities would receive full cooperation and emphasized that "the law must take its course."

As per Radar Online, insiders reveal that Windsor is convinced the secret documents and correspondence will ultimately prove his innocence. A source close to the former prince said, "Andrew believes once all relevant materials are disclosed, it will significantly alter the perspective on these allegations."

Windsor is reportedly compiling extensive records and notes from his time as trade envoy to support his defense. A palace aide noted, "He is treating this as a full-scale defense effort—preserving messages and building a timeline to support his position if the case progresses."

The legal preparations have included pressing King Charles for financial assistance to cover potentially costly legal fees, with Windsor arguing that the monarchy should contribute since the allegations stem from his official duties.

Tensions between the brothers have reportedly risen amid the investigation. Sources say Windsor feels isolated by the palace's limited private support and public distancing. The timing of the arrest, coinciding with King Charles attending London Fashion Week events, has further fueled Windsor's frustration.

Police Consider Corruption Probe Against Former Prince Andrew Amid Sex Trafficking Investigation

Meanwhile, police investigating former Prince Andrew are reportedly considering expanding their probe to include corruption charges, authorities said Thursday, as a separate inquiry into sex trafficking claims against the 66-year-old continues.

According to The Sun, detectives are now exploring whether Andrew could be charged under older anti-corruption laws, specifically the 1906 Prevention of Corruption Act. Current legislation, including the Bribery Act of 2010, cannot be applied retrospectively to offenses allegedly committed before its enactment.

"The police need to consider every law at their disposal," said Dai Davie, former head of Metropolitan Police Royalty policing. "It is not just Andrew they should be looking at but those who may have assisted or benefited from his alleged actions."

Police are also scrutinizing computers and phones seized during searches of Andrew's homes for evidence that could broaden the scope of the investigation.

Thames Valley Police arrested Andrew on his 66th birthday in February. After questioning, he was released under investigation.

The probe involves multiple police forces, including Essex, Metropolitan, Surrey, Norfolk, Bedfordshire, and Thames Valley, all reviewing evidence from more than three million pages of files related to Epstein.

Meanwhile, police continue a scoping assessment into allegations that a woman was trafficked to the UK by Epstein to have a sexual encounter with Andrew. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has said officers are examining a "whole range of suggested sexual allegations" to determine if they warrant criminal investigation.

Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing.