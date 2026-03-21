Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are setting the record straight after a viral video sparked rumors about their marriage.

The couple faced online speculation after a clip from the 2024 Grammys showed Paris slightly turning her head away as Carter leaned in for a kiss on the red carpet. The moment quickly spread online, with some social media users claiming it showed tension between the two.

Carter responded directly to the rumors on March 19, making it clear that their relationship is strong.

"Rest assured my wife @parishilton is my one in a trillion and we're the happiest and best couple," he wrote in an Instagram comment.

According to People, he also explained what really happened in the viral moment. "I just love giving my wife a kiss and she just hates her makeup being smudged on a red carpet," Carter said, adding, "It's not that deep everyone, and yes she loves me to death."

Authorities of the situation online had pointed to the clip as supposed "proof" of emotional strain, but Carter pushed back, calling those claims overblown. His response aimed to calm fans and stop the spread of false assumptions.

Paris Hilton’s husband Carter Reum addressed allegations that his marriage to the 'Simple Life' alum is on the rocks. https://t.co/p1NW4YdSJX pic.twitter.com/S4hBUGuRNg — E! News (@enews) March 20, 2026

Paris Hilton Calls Carter Reum Her 'Safe Place'

The couple, both 45, have been together for several years and share two young children, Phoenix, 3, and London, 2. They first met in their 20s but reconnected in 2019 during a Thanksgiving gathering. Their relationship quickly grew stronger, leading to an engagement in February 2021 and a wedding later that year.

Paris has often spoken openly about how much Carter means to her. In past statements, she described him as someone who truly understands her beyond her public image.

"I was looking for my equal," she shared, explaining that she wanted a partner who loved her for who she really is, E!News reported.

She has also credited Carter with helping her feel safe and supported after years of dealing with trust issues. Calling him "the man of my dreams," Paris said she finally found the kind of love she had been searching for.

More recently, she described their life together as "magical," saying, "Carter is my home, my safe place."

The pair even renewed their commitment in a special way when Carter proposed to Paris again during a family trip, with their children present.