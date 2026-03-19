Meghan Markle is facing renewed backlash after posting a video on Instagram that obscured her children's faces while promoting her "As Ever" brand.

According to Radar Online on March 17 clip, Markle, 44, appeared in her backyard arranging small gardenia bouquets. She called out to her son Archie, 6, saying, "Are you having fun, my love?" though only his legs and bare feet were visible behind a vase.

The former royal then bent over to her daughter Lilibet, 4, whose head was hidden entirely behind flowers on a table. "Yes, I think you can. Let's go, let's go," Markle said as the children moved out of the frame. The Instagram post also included photos of Lilibet pouring water into a vase, her face still hidden, with Markle smiling and holding her hand.

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Some social media sites, like Reddit and X users, criticized the video as "creepy" and staged. One commenter wrote, "This video honestly creeped me the f--- out. None of this looked even a tiny bit spontaneous.

"This is all very weird." Another added, "The insanity of being able to hide the child's face exactly behind those FLOWERS! SHES CRAZY."

A third said, "Give me a break, this is not 'behind the scenes footage.' This is clearly staged for the kids to be hidden 'just so.' She's so fake, like we don't have eyes."

Critics suggested the video may have been timed to overshadow royal events, coinciding with a Nigerian state visit to England, where Kate Middleton made headlines at Windsor Castle wearing the Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara.

One user commented, "She's so predictable, thinking these lame contrived photos of her with 'Lili' will take attention from all the photos of Princess Catherine in a tiara at the state dinner tonight... hilariously pathetic."

Markle captioned the post, "Mama's little helpers. BTS of our shoot for @aseverofficial at our home," drawing attention to her children while promoting her product line.

In separate news, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called "delusional" by a former PR executive who worked with them, according to NewsNation.

The executive claimed Meghan avoided eye contact with anyone except the head PR contact, while Harry supposedly struggled with basic math and budgeting. Staffers reportedly found their work for the couple frustrating and without impact due to strict non-disclosure agreements.

Meghan's behavior was previously described as alternating between warm and cold toward staff, while Harry's academic challenges have been openly acknowledged in his autobiography, Spare.

The couple's public relations difficulties come amid professional setbacks, including the cancellation of Meghan's Netflix projects.

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