Kim Kardashian has spoken out about the controversy over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's brief appearance in photos from Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party. This has shed new light on why the photos were taken down and started a new debate online.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sparked a lot of speculation when they were seen in social media posts from the Nov. 8 celebration, but the pictures quickly disappeared.

The topic came up again after Kardashian talked openly about it on the air with her sister Khloé Kardashian. Kardashian's comments, according to AtlantaBlackstar, not only brought back the original confusion but also made the criticism stronger and brought back theories about what really led to the takedown.

Kardashian said the situation was harmless at first, giving some background on the relationships involved. She said, "It was really innocent, which is so crazy" when asked about it. " Mom and Meghan have been friends for some years now, and they have a really sweet relationship." Markle wore a black bodysuit and skirt, and Prince Harry wore a black suit and white button-up shirt. They posed with Jenner and Kim at the star-studded party.

Kardashian also made it clear that the pictures were only shared after everyone involved gave their permission. She said, "We're never ones to post without permission," explaining their usual rules. During the conversation, Khloé Kardashian backed up that claim by saying, "We're very respectful."

Kardashian said that people started to worry after the photos went up, probably because they were so close to Remembrance Day, or Poppy Day, which is on November 11. Kardashian said that after the pictures were posted, "They didn't want to be seen at a party even though it's already up, you know, and then taken down, and then I think they realized, like, 'Oh, this is silly.'"

Kim and Khloe Kardashian finally clear up the #HarryandMeghan photogate scandal, but it leaves more questions than answers. So the Harkles thought photos at a party was disrespectful of Remembrance Day, but GOING to the party was ok? So if there aren’t photos, it didn’t happen?… pic.twitter.com/IKCwrs6LTt — Princess CarParkle 👑 (@unreMARKLEble) January 28, 2026

Khloé asked why people were worried by bringing up the couple's earlier appearance at a Baby2Baby gala that same night. When Kim said, "It's like a charity event, so that was fine, but you know, partying and dancing on the dance floor—whatever," Khloé reacted with a pointed "Huh?"

Kardashian thought about how people reacted in general before ending the conversation. She said, "You just gotta laugh at, like, the situation sometimes. ... It was just made into something that was so crazy and ridiculous that just didn't' have to be."

After the podcast, people on social media talked about the issue again, this time with harsher criticism.

One person on X said, "She didn't like the photo of Harry drooling over Kris's rack! It had zero to do with the sanctity of Remembrance weekend!" Another countered, "He was literally wearing a poppy commemorating Remembrance Day... Meghan totally signed off on the photos being posted. Harry lost his mind and Meghan was forced to backpedal."

Harry went crazy, and Meghan had to back off. Some people said that the brands didn't work well together, while others said that making things clear only made the backlash worse, per People.

AtlantaBlackstar says that Markle and Prince Harry have not said anything publicly about the issue and have never posted pictures from the party on their official social media accounts.