The ransom note in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie indicates that the kidnappers may be highly experienced, law enforcement sources and former intelligence officials say.

The 84-year-old mother of "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie has been missing since Feb. 1, after being abducted from her Tucson home.

Local television station KGUN9 reported that the alleged abductors demanded $6 million in bitcoin, with a deadline of 5 p.m. MT on Monday, Feb. 9. The station later added an editor's note clarifying that the ransom amount has not been confirmed by law enforcement.

Former CIA officer and FBI special agent Tracy Walder told Page Six that the contents of the ransom note indicate the perpetrators "definitely know what they're doing."

She said the planning involved in the communication suggests it was "practiced and thought out," adding, "I don't think someone woke up and was like, 'This is what I'm going to do.'"

Walder noted that the encrypted email used to contact the family and the request for bitcoin show a high degree of technical knowledge.

"Not everyone knows bitcoin is an easier way to be untraceable," she said. The use of digital currency, along with limited communication, makes it more difficult for authorities to trace the kidnappers' movements before the deadline.

"The more tech savvy you are adds an extra layer of difficulty," Walder explained. She also said the kidnappers' strategy of releasing only two ransom notes and minimizing contact was intentional, designed to reduce the risk of being caught.

Investigators were seen using what appeared to be a topographic map at a staging area near the home of Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, Arizona, last week.



The investigators were pictured Thursday around 5 p.m. in the La Encantada mall parking lot, which is just minutes from Nancy… pic.twitter.com/XzOVRiV50Y — Chombler.com (@Chomblr) February 9, 2026

Bitcoin and the Challenge of Tracing Ransom Payments

Walder emphasized that the choice of bitcoin complicates the investigation. "This is money that would be laundered online," she said, explaining that funds would move between multiple accounts to obscure the trail.

"That's why this person is using bitcoin ... to make sure it's not traceable. Obviously nothing is completely untraceable, but it buys them more time because it makes that traceability more difficult."

She added that the FBI has improved its ability to trace cryptocurrency transactions. "It's a newer form of money and you have to develop skills to get there," Walder said.

The former intelligence officer also commented on the size of the ransom, noting that a sum of $6 million suggests a calculated approach.

"When I thought about a ransom and whatever lengths this person has gone to, I assumed it would be $5 million [or more]," she said. "To go through all of this trouble it has to be money that moves a needle for someone."

Family Pleas and Hidden Messages

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have shared multiple videos on social media pleading for their mother's safe return.

In a Saturday video, Savannah said, "We received your message and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us, so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay."

FBI and former agents analyzing the video have suggested that the family's phrasing may contain hidden messages to communicate with the alleged abductors.

The Daily Mail reported that ex-FBI agent Jason Pack observed the use of the words "celebrate" and "beg" as strategic choices.

He explained, "The word 'celebrate' stood out to me immediately. Savannah didn't say 'surrender her' or 'give her back.' She said return her so we can 'celebrate.' That's the language of resolution, not confrontation."

Pack added that the family's declaration of "we will pay" is a "deliberate strategic concession" meant to maintain communication and reduce the risk to Nancy's safety.

Criminology professor Dr. Bryanna Fox told the Daily Mail that the brevity of the latest video, just 22 seconds compared to nearly four minutes in previous messages, signals that the family is now engaging with the kidnappers in a more direct negotiation.

Walder expressed cautious optimism about the outcome. "I think I do feel they will be caught. I just wish it was now. That's the problem," she said.