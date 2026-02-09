Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly passed a major test of loyalty, earning praise from his wife Nicola Peltz's billionaire family amid tensions with his own parents.

The son-in-law of Nelson Peltz, 83, is said to have impressed the actress's family by standing firm alongside Nicola in recent disputes, insiders told The Sun.

"This was a huge test — and he passed," one family friend said. "Nicola and her family are incredibly impressed with Brooklyn's courage in standing up for her."

One source told The Sun, "Frankly, it's surprising it took this long for Nicola to assert herself and for Brooklyn to cut ties decisively with his parents."

Friends say Brooklyn's alignment with the Peltz family in recent disputes reflects lessons learned from his in-laws.

The Peltz Empire

According to The Standard, Nelson Peltz stitched together a $1.7 billion fortune from pretty small beginnings in Brooklyn, New York.

He left the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School in 1962. Then he took a job in the family's frozen-food business, and the next thing you knew, he'd turned $2.5 million in sales into $150 million. His early ventures included investments in Heinz, Wendy's, Disney, and Mondelez International, the owner of Oreo, Cadbury, Ritz, and BelVita.

Peltz calls himself a "highly engaged shareowner," but his detractors see him as a "disruptive" character, pointing to a history marked by legal brawls and contentious business moves.

In 2023, he also made a brief attempt to get onto Disney's board, buying about $1 billion worth of stock and threatening to start a proxy fight.

Disney's executives described his efforts as "more about vanity" and "disruptive," claiming he wanted board influence for personal bragging rights rather than to enhance shareholder value.

Despite these controversies, Peltz's personal wealth has provided his family with a lavish lifestyle. The Peltzes own a $372 million Palm Beach mansion on "Billionaire's Beach" and a 130-acre Bedford, New York, estate called High Winds, complete with 27 rooms, a lake, a waterfall, and an indoor ice hockey rink.

Read more: Brooklyn Beckham Removes Tattoo Tribute To Dad David In Devastating New Blow To Feuding Family

Luxury, Legal Battles, and Lavish Weddings

The family's lifestyle includes private Gulfstream jets, helicopters, and $12.2 million-a-week superyacht vacations. Peltz has previously been involved in legal disputes with neighbors over an unauthorized padel court and the use of his garden as a helipad.

Legal troubles extend to staff as well.

In 2017, a former bodyguard sued the family, claiming he was treated worse than a "stray mongrel" after taking a single sick day.

In 2023, according to the Daily Mail, wedding planners for Nicola and Brooklyn's nuptials alleged that Peltz was a "billionaire bully" after he sued them for a $159,000 deposit, though the case was settled.

The couple secretly renewed their vows last August, with Nelson officiating the ceremony. Their Palm Beach wedding reportedly cost $3.5 million.