Savannah Guthrie is slowly finding her voice again after undergoing vocal cord surgery, and she is sharing hopeful news with viewers.

The "Today" co-anchor appeared on the Jan. 20 episode of the show through a video call, revealing that the procedure worked and that her voice is coming back, little by little.

"I am still on vocal rest, but I'm allowed to talk for about five to 10 minutes every hour," Guthrie explained.

"This is my new voice—my old voice, but my new voice. The good news is that it worked." Her colleagues cheered as she spoke, clearly happy to hear her again, PageSix reported.

The update comes after Guthrie, 54, stepped away from the NBC morning show in December to focus on her health.

She had been dealing with vocal nodules and a polyp on her vocal cords, a problem she said had affected her voice for years.

Viewers had noticed her voice sounding scratchy and cracking before she shared the diagnosis on air.

Savannah Guthrie Shares Careful Voice Rules

While the surgery was successful, Guthrie said her recovery is still ongoing and requires patience.

"You're allowed to talk," she said, "and then if you talk too much—which is a real risk for me—you start to feel it, so you have to really take it easy."

According to People, she added that the healing process is slow, something her "Today" colleague Sheinelle Jones also experienced after similar surgery.

During the segment, Guthrie joked with her co-hosts and even tested her voice at home.

When Carson Daly asked if she had tried yelling at her kids, she laughed and admitted that a long weekend alone with daughter Vale, 11, and son Charley, 9, gave her a chance to try it out.

Guthrie also shared when viewers can expect to see her back in Studio 1A. She plans to return to the show on Jan. 26, but before that, she will appear in a Jan. 23 segment to talk more about her surgery and recovery journey.

The longtime journalist thanked fans for their kind messages and said she was surprised by how many people related to her condition.

"It's very common," she noted. "People that talk a lot—like teachers, for example—have told me they've had this exact same thing."