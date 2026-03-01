En Español

The Actors Awards are debuting a new name in 2026, as did most of the actors who graced the red carpet at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles in their finest attire. Unlike other awards shows, the actresses seemed determined not to let fashion be limited to a collection of different black dresses, although some clear trends did emerge.

Slip dresses were all the rage, and the one who made the biggest impact with one of these looks was Latin superstar Jenna Ortega, who maintained her sensual and elegant style but this time left behind her signature pale makeup and light eyebrows. The dress was beautiful, but her makeup once again demonstrated its power to transform an audience and dominate a conversation. Emma Stone and Mia Goth also embraced the slip dress look, each in their own style, and they weren't the only ones. This silhouette was one of the most popular of the night.

Another clear trend was feathers, as Rosalía had already announced at the Goya Awards on Saturday night. Parker Posey wore them on the sleeves and hem of her marvelous light pink dress, as did Fran Drescher on her sleeves and Odessa A'zion on the jumpsuit that made her look like a rockstar. Sheryl Lee Ralph

The host of the evening, Kristen Bell, changed several times, but on the red carpet of The Actors Awards, formerly known as the SAG-AFTRA Awards, she wore a silver-gray look, which made Thalía and the look she wore to that initial fashion display at Premio Lo Nuestro look even worse.

Teyana Taylor continues to leave people speechless with her outfits. For tonight, the actress and singer, also nominated for an Oscar for One Battle After Another , was dressed by Tom Browne, who not only embraced her wonderful figure, but created a work of art with the fabric painted on her body.

Of course, there was black; it was to be expected. It's been the color of the 2026 awards season. Those who opted for the classic trend included Eiza González, Calista Flockhart, Kerry Washington, Sarah Paulson, and Sofía Carson.

We say we'll show you the best and worst dressed, but the truth is, in this case there weren't any worst, just less good. Here they are.