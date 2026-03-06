Britney Spears was struggling in the months before her recent DUI arrest following the release of ex-husband Kevin Federline's tell-all book, according to a new report.

Spears, 44, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Ventura County, California, on the night of Mar. 4 after being stopped by the California Highway Patrol near her home. She was taken into custody around 3 a.m. and released shortly after 6 a.m., inmate records show.

Law enforcement transported Spears to a hospital for a blood test following the traffic stop, with insiders claiming she has told people her blood alcohol level was 0.06, below California's 0.08 legal limit, though drivers can still face DUI charges if they are deemed impaired.

Authorities have not publicly released official test results, and a representative for Spears has not commented on the arrest, according to Page Six.

Sources close to Spears said her condition worsened after Federline's memoir, titled "You Thought You Knew," was released in October 2025. One insider said the book "really sent her over the edge," claiming her behavior had become increasingly erratic in recent months.

The report stated that Spears' emotional state declined as she reacted to Federline's descriptions of their past relationship and family life. She allegedly felt exploited by the memoir and believed she had already "given Kevin everything he wanted" over the years, including financial support, the insider claimed.

According to the outlet, those around Spears observed that she could quickly shift from appearing fine to not doing well, fueling concern about her well-being. Federline, in his book, wrote that he feared "something bad" would happen if the situation did not change and worried their sons would be left "holding the pieces," Radar Online reported.

In "You Thought You Knew," Federline alleges that Spears abused drugs and alcohol during their marriage, including claims she used cocaine before breastfeeding and drank while pregnant, accusations she has denied in the past.

He also describes what he calls erratic behavior around their sons, including an incident where he says the boys woke to find Spears standing silently in their doorway holding a knife, accounts that have drawn strong public criticism and prompted Spears to label the memoir "extremely hurtful."

The DUI case comes nearly five years after Spears' conservatorship ended, a period in which she has sought to regain control over her personal and professional life. Authorities say the investigation into the incident is ongoing, as per US Magazine.