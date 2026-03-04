Television personality Coco Austin is once again drawing public scrutiny after posting vacation photos featuring her and her 9-year-old daughter, Chanel Nicole Marrow, during a trip to the Bahamas.

According to Atlanta Black Star, the controversy erupted after Austin shared images from a March 1 mommy-daughter pool day at the Baha Mar Resort in Nassau. In the photos, Austin and Chanel posed together in matching white and black polka-dotted bikinis, styling their hair in pigtails and smiling for selfies.

Austin addressed the tradition in her caption. "It's been a ritual for Chanel and I to match sometime during our vacations or trips," Austin wrote. "We've been doing it ever since she was 6 months old and we plan on not stopping anytime soon!"

She also expressed appreciation to the swimwear brand behind the outfits. "I love modeling your suits," she added, tagging custom swimwear company Sugar Dollz.

The brand responded publicly to the post. "Over 10 years of creating Mommy & Me swimwear for you and Chanel. Watching her grow while we design together season after season has meant so much. Thank you for always supporting my small business."

While some followers praised the coordinated looks, others criticized the images, particularly focusing on Austin's revealing attire. One commenter wrote, "Don't leave much to the imagination mom."

Another social media user interpreted Chanel's expression in the photos, stating, "Chanel looks like ummm I'm embarrassed my moms azz n tiddays are out for public viewing."

Criticism continued across platforms. "This girl has to show the front of her body and the back of her body. What happened to just taking a selfie with your kid besides all the other stuff," one person commented.

In response to poses where both mother and daughter faced away from the camera, another individual asked, "why would you have your little girl pose like that?"

Austin has previously spoken about how motherhood has influenced her social media presence. During an appearance on the "Dumb Blonde" podcast hosted by Bunnie Xo, she discussed being mindful of her daughter's feelings.

She told Xo, "I bring it down a little bit. Because I want her to be happy for me or proud. I don't want it to ever bug her, you know? So, I want to do it in an appropriate way that makes her feel comfortable."

Austin further explained her approach to balancing her public image and parenting. "She just rolls her eyes like, 'OK.' She gets it, but I want to make sure I don't go overboard now that she's weirded out. I'm very delicate with it."

Austin shares Chanel with her husband, rapper and actor Ice-T, who has publicly supported her fashion choices and online content.

