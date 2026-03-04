Megan Fox is setting the record straight after an online conspiracy claimed she was replaced by a clone in her latest Instagram photos.

The "Transformers" star returned to Instagram on March 3 with a series of bold new images.

In the photos, she posed in a black cropped T-shirt and matching bottoms, captioning her Story with a simple message: "I'm alive. New pics just dropped."

While many fans praised the shoot, one commenter questioned whether it was really her, writing, "This isn't Megan. This is a Clone."

Fox did not ignore the remark. In a sharp but playful reply captured by CommentsByCelebs, she wrote, "B---h a clone could never." Her response quickly spread online, with fans applauding her humor and confidence, E! News reported.

The lighthearted exchange comes as Fox, 39, continues to navigate life in the public eye. Her ex, Machine Gun Kelly, also reacted to the photos.

He left a cheeky comment under the post that read, "Stoked I have your phone number." Though the pair ended their romantic relationship in September 2024, they remain connected as co-parents.

Machine Gun Kelly Praises Megan Fox

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly share a 14-month-old daughter, Saga Blade, who was born in December 2024, three months after their breakup.

According to Yahoo, the musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, previously spoke about their bond during a September 2025 appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."

"It truly was an epic story of love, pain and a lot of magic," he said. "I had it with a person who is the greatest partner, the greatest partner to have had a child with."

Beyond her relationship history, Fox is also a mom to three sons — Noah, 13, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 9 — whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Ahead of Saga's birth, she told People that her children were eager to help welcome their baby sister.

"The kids are all super excited for another addition to the family," she said, adding that they "have promised to help out and pitch in."