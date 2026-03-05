David and Victoria Beckham publicly wished their eldest son, Brooklyn, a happy 27th birthday on social media, sharing throwback photos and writing "we love you" despite their ongoing family feud.

On Mar. 4, David posted two images to his Instagram Stories, including a poolside photo of himself, Victoria, and a young Brooklyn smiling together. He captioned the picture "27 Today" and added "We love you x," tagging Victoria and marking the milestone as his son turned 27.

In a second black-and-white image, David shared an older photo of Brooklyn posing with him, calling him "Bust" and writing "Happy Birthday Bust" along with "Love you x." The posts highlighted moments from Brooklyn's childhood, according to People.

Victoria also posted birthday messages on her Instagram Stories, echoing her husband's tone. She reshared the same family pool photo and wrote, "Happy birthday, Brooklyn, we love you so much," adding a red heart emoji.

The fashion designer then uploaded a black-and-white image of herself holding Brooklyn as a baby, calling it a 27th birthday tribute. She wrote, "Happy 27th birthday, Brooklyn, I love you so much," alongside multiple heart emojis.​

These new posts arrive less than two months after Brooklyn released a lengthy Instagram statement accusing his parents of trying to ruin his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, the BBC reported.

In that earlier message, he alleged years of control and manipulation, saying he did not want to reconcile with his family and claiming they had interfered with his wedding and personal choices.

Reports also noted that Brooklyn had previously instructed his parents, via a legal letter in 2025, not to contact him or tag him on social media, asking that communication go through lawyers instead. The new birthday greetings, therefore, appear to defy those wishes while signaling what some observers see as an olive branch from David and Victoria.

As of now, Brooklyn has not publicly responded to the birthday messages from his parents. Their other children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, have also not shared public birthday posts for their brother, as per Yahoo News.