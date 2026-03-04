Mark Consuelos is getting honest about how co-hosting a morning talk show with his wife, Kelly Ripa, has changed their private life.

During a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Consuelos admitted that their early work schedule has had an unexpected impact on their marriage.

"I've got to tell you, this job has really gotten in the way of that. It's been the antidote for it," he said, explaining that hosting the show has made morning intimacy nearly impossible, Yahoo reported.

While Consuelos sounded disappointed, Ripa appeared relieved. She has openly shared in the past that she does not enjoy intimacy in the morning.

The couple's candid conversation came as they spoke with guest Christa Miller, who said she faces a similar situation with her husband.

Ripa did not hold back her feelings. Looking toward the camera, she said, "On behalf of all of us here in the studio audience, there is absolutely no morning sex."

Consuelos quickly joked back, defending the early hours and teasing that some people might disagree.

Mark Consuelos says talk show with Kelly Ripa is affecting intimacy in marriage https://t.co/WxDNQa9U41 pic.twitter.com/hL8yZGqxAK — Page Six (@PageSix) March 3, 2026

Read more: Mark Consuelos Admits To Kelly Ripa He Passionately Kissed Another Woman

Kelly Ripa Calls Morning Intimacy 'Disgusting'

This is not the first time the couple has talked publicly about their differences.

Last summer, Ripa discussed the topic on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, where she revealed that her husband prefers mornings while she prefers evenings. She even described his early requests as "disgusting," making it clear she is not a fan of that timing.

On their show, Ripa also called their hosting gig a "miracle," saying the busy weekday schedule leaves little room for morning plans.

According to Page Six, she joked, "May this show last until he suffers from erectile dysfunction," making the audience laugh at her bold humor.

The couple, who have been married since 1996, are known for being open about their relationship on air.

In a previous episode, they even joked about enjoying more freedom at home now that their children are grown. Ripa teased that their house can feel like a "total freak show all the time," highlighting their playful bond.