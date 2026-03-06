Zendaya has sparked fresh speculation about her private life after appearing to wear a slim gold wedding ring alongside her engagement ring in new promotional material for her upcoming film, "The Drama."

In a video and set of photos shared by distributor A24, the 29-year-old actor is seen posing with co-star Robert Pattinson while a thin gold band is visible beneath her five-carat diamond engagement ring on her left hand.

The promo assets were released this week as part of the marketing push for "The Drama," which is scheduled to open in theaters on Apr. 3, 2026, according to People.

According to A24, Zendaya and Pattinson were not in character for the promotional shoot, which took place in early February in New York City. Pattinson is not wearing any rings in the images, while Zendaya appears to be wearing her real engagement ring and the additional gold band rather than prop jewelry from the film.

The new photos and video surfaced days after Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, claimed on a red carpet that she and Tom Holland had "already" gotten married. Roach made the comment during an interview at the 2026 Actor Awards, telling a reporter that the wedding had already happened when asked about the couple's plans.

Representatives for Zendaya and Holland have not commented on the latest round of marriage rumors, and neither star has issued a public statement confirming a wedding. The pair, who first met while working on "Spider-Man: Homecoming," have kept most details of their relationship and engagement private.

Read more: The Career Evolution of Zendaya and Her Rise to Hollywood Royalty

Fans have shared close-up screenshots of the new promotional material on social media, highlighting the plain gold band worn with the engagement ring. Zendaya was also photographed in earlier paparazzi images wearing only a simple gold ring on her left hand, which previously prompted similar speculation, the Tribune reported.

The Drama, produced by A24 and written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, follows an engaged couple whose relationship begins to fray in the days leading up to their wedding. Zendaya stars as Emma Harwood opposite Pattinson, who plays her fiancé in the darkly comic romance.

The film's campaign has leaned heavily on wedding visuals, including a fictional engagement announcement for the characters placed in a real newspaper and teasers featuring Zendaya in a white wedding dress. A24 has also launched immersive stunts, such as a themed wedding chapel, to promote the movie ahead of its theatrical release.

Away from the film, Zendaya has been in a long-term relationship with Holland, with the couple becoming engaged after he proposed around the 2024 holidays. They are known for supporting each other's projects while largely avoiding public discussion of their private life.

Pattinson, meanwhile, has been in a relationship with model and singer Suki Waterhouse since 2018, and the pair quietly got engaged in late 2023. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in March 2024 and have shared only limited glimpses of their family on social media, as per E! News.