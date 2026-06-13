An independent investigation commissioned by Warner Bros. found insufficient evidence to substantiate multiple allegations against actor Timothy Busfield, according to confidential reports completed months before the actor was arrested and charged in a separate criminal case.

The investigation, conducted by Solomon Law on behalf of Warner Bros., examined anonymous complaints involving Busfield's conduct on the set of the television drama "The Cleaning Lady". The findings, obtained by RadarOnline, concluded that investigators were unable to corroborate the claims through witness testimony or objective evidence.

The review was started by Warner Bros. in March 2025. after two anonymous complaints — one that Busfield kissed a young actor on the face and made inappropriate comments to child performers, and another that he had a brief one-on-one meeting with a minor during an audition-related meeting.

As part of the inquiry, investigators interviewed 10 individuals connected to the production, including Busfield. According to the report, none of the witnesses said they had observed the alleged behavior or were aware of similar concerns involving the veteran actor.

The investigation also examined concerns raised by the family of child actors who later became central to a separate criminal case. Actress Elodie Yung, who worked on "The Cleaning Lady", reportedly told investigators she had been shown a photograph of Busfield posing with children on set but did not view the image as inappropriate.

Investigators ultimately determined that neither of the original anonymous complaints could be substantiated.

The review expanded later in 2025 after Warner Bros. received a draft civil complaint containing additional allegations, including claims that Busfield encouraged child actors to call him "Uncle Tim," treated certain children differently, and engaged in behavior characterized as grooming. After reviewing the new claims, investigators again concluded there was insufficient evidence to corroborate the accusations.

The report emphasized that its purpose was not to determine criminal liability but to assess the credibility of the allegations and identify supporting evidence where available.

A June 11 publication by New Mexico television station KOB 4 highlighted similar findings from the independent report. According to the outlet, attorney Christina McGovern, who conducted the review, found no corroborating evidence for allegations submitted through the SAG-AFTRA hotline.

It also reported that an actress interviewed during the investigation recalled a conversation in which the mother of two child actors allegedly expressed anger after her sons were dismissed from the production and vowed to seek revenge against Busfield.

Despite the findings of the Warner Bros.-commissioned investigation, prosecutors in Bernalillo County later filed criminal charges after two boys accused Busfield of sexual assault. The arrest of the actor took place in January 2026, after which he was indicted by the grand jury for four counts of committing sexual acts with a minor.

Busfield has pleaded not guilty and has consistently denied all allegations. His criminal case remains pending.