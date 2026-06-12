A major volunteer search effort for missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie has expanded in Mexico after an anonymous tip claimed her possible grave had been discovered, according to local reports.

The development quickly drew attention from search groups working along the Mexico–Arizona border, where investigators and volunteers have been trying to trace leads in the long-running disappearance case.

The tip was received by Buscando Corazones Nogales, a volunteer organization that assists in locating missing people, according to its leader Ramona Guadalupe Ayala Ortiz.

According to Daily Mail, she said the anonymous information pointed to an area near Mariposa, close to a stream along the border region, where Nancy was allegedly buried. Volunteers searched the location, but no remains were found.

Despite the intense search activity, authorities have stressed that the claim has not been verified.

The Pima County Sheriff's Office said it is aware of the reports but has not been contacted by Mexican officials regarding the alleged discovery.

In a statement, the department said, "This investigation remains active and ongoing, and we will continue to follow up on credible information."

🚨 Anonymous tip claims Nancy Guthrie’s grave has been found in Mexico, sparking a massive search. ⚖️



A group dedicated to locating missing people in Mexico searched for Guthrie, who was kidnapped from her Tucson home more than 70 miles north of the border city Nogales. The… pic.twitter.com/spgzM5eUnY — Tom Moore (@junogsp7) June 11, 2026

Nancy Guthrie Investigation Continues

A federal law enforcement source also confirmed that the area identified in the tip was checked and no evidence related to Nancy was found.

The volunteer group, however, has continued scanning nearby terrain, noting that it has previously located more than 25 unmarked graves in the region during other missing persons cases.

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Tucson-area home in February under circumstances authorities believe involved an abduction, ENews reported.

Investigators previously reported signs of a struggle at the residence, and early findings included blood inside the home, though it remains unclear to whom it belonged. Officials also noted signs of forced entry and described the scene as concerning enough to involve homicide detectives.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed a masked individual near the front door tampering with a doorbell camera before it was removed.

While the search continues, Savannah Guthrie has publicly expressed her emotional struggle. She has shared that she cries daily while still continuing her work on television, emphasizing the ongoing pain of not having answers. "We will never stop looking for you," she wrote in a Mother's Day message.