Rihanna created a firestorm of laughter and speculation on social media this week when she made a blunt comment about Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBLs) at a casual get-together in New York.

Asper Atlanta Black Star, the singer and former Fenty Beauty CEO, was caught on video with a group of women, including personalities from the streaming platform "Now That's TV", where she said, "I seen a bunch of BBLs, but I didn't see no faces yet," before laughing.

The remark, referencing the popular cosmetic procedure that enhances the buttocks, immediately caught attention because several women in the room appeared to have curvier figures, with some openly known to have had cosmetic enhancements.

THE FACE THE GIRL IN PINK MADE WHEN SHE HEARD THE WORD BBL SJSJFJSJSLJ 😭 pic.twitter.com/ER4s92QXsN — welp. (@YSLONIKA) June 9, 2026

One woman in the background noticeably scowled at the comment, sparking online discussion about whether Rihanna's candidness made the group uncomfortable.

Fans were quick to flock to social media, praising the authenticity and humor of Rihanna. Comments such as "Rihanna is so messy" and "Man Rihanna don't gaf" trended as viewers enjoyed her unapologetic style. Another user highlighted the priceless reaction of the woman who heard the BBL mention, calling it the whole group's energy is wild.

Despite the moment causing some squirming among those present, the group soon moved past it, later posing for photos with Rihanna. The casual setting appeared to be a hotel lobby or hallway where Rihanna was spending time with her longtime boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky.

This incident is the latest example of Rihanna's fearless personality that has long made her a favorite on social media. Known for her viral Twitter clapbacks and outspoken views, she has often engaged in public spats with other celebrities but continues to maintain a large, devoted fan base.

Adding to the buzz around Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, VIBE recently covered the couple celebrating A$AP Rocky's Summer 2026 magazine cover at Iconic Magazines in New York City. The couple was seen supporting each other amid the New York Knicks' NBA Finals run.

Rocky expressed his excitement over the cover and spoke about his fashion choices, while Rihanna humorously celebrated the magazine's return to print.