Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Knox has officially dropped "Pitt" from his name on his high school diploma, choosing to go by "Knox Jolie" during his graduation from Fusion Academy in Los Angeles earlier this month. The move, confirmed by a source, adds another twist to the ongoing family divide between the former Hollywood couple and their children.

Knox, who turns 18 on July 12, attended the ceremony alongside his mother Angelina Jolie and his siblings Pax, Zahara, and twin sister Vivienne. The milestone event marked a big moment not just for graduation, but also for how the teen is now identifying himself publicly as he steps into adulthood.

While the name change drew attention, Knox also grabbed headlines for his energetic and unfiltered graduation speech.

According to DailyMail, speaking to classmates, he shared his excitement about an upcoming Muay Thai fight, telling the crowd, "Tonight, I'm gonna be fighting at Total Sonic Knockout 5 at 12:45 a.m., so catch me." He then added a louder moment that shocked some in attendance: "I'm gonna knock 'em the f**k out!"

Knox Jolie-Pitt Drops Brad Pitt’s Last Name on His Diploma Weeks Before Turning 18 👀



Knox Jolie-Pitt is now going simply by Knox Jolie right before turning 18.



Another of the kids following the same path as Maddox, Shiloh, and Zahara.



In his recent graduation speech, Knox… https://t.co/Yo4HpvXIlk pic.twitter.com/uu9fIaQXvN — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 13, 2026

Knox Jolie-Pitt Follows Siblings in Dropping 'Pitt'

Angelina Jolie, who sat in the audience recording the moment on her phone, appeared supportive as her son spoke confidently in front of classmates and families.

Knox's personality in recent months has shown a growing interest in combat sports, especially Muay Thai. His speech reflected that passion, as he balanced graduation excitement with talk of stepping into the fighting ring just hours later.

Beyond the graduation spotlight, Knox's look and attitude also drew comparisons to his father Brad Pitt's iconic role in "Fight Club." With his bold confidence and striking presence, some observers noted that he seemed to channel that same intense energy, especially as he prepares for real-life fights outside the classroom.

The name change is part of a broader pattern within the Jolie-Pitt family. Knox's siblings have also taken steps to distance themselves from their father's surname.

Zahara recently used "Jolie" at her college ceremony, Shiloh legally removed "Pitt" after turning 18, and Maddox has also dropped the name in professional credits, PageSix reported.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie finalized their divorce in late 2024 after years of legal proceedings that began with their separation in 2016.