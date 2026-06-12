A major family scandal has erupted within the West Coast hip-hop community as Daz Dillinger, rapper and cousin to Snoop Dogg, publicly accused the hip-hop icon of fathering multiple secret children overseas.

Media Take Out was quoted as saying that Daz Dillinger had claimed that Snoop Dogg, famous for his long-standing marriage to Shante Broadus, has lived a life full of secrets and scandals all along his 30-year career as a musician and world traveler. In the ranting post, it is alleged that Snoop Dogg has sired many offspring outside his marriage to Shante via his infidelity and relationships with women from Europe.

The allegations shocked fans and experts in the history of Hip Hop, as Snoop and Shante have become an icon of long-lasting relationships within the genre. They renewed their wedding vows in 2004.

Sources close to the situation reported that the feud escalated after Shante allegedly made disparaging remarks about Daz behind the scenes. Feeling betrayed, Daz broke his usual discretion to reveal what he calls the family's dirtiest secrets, including hints about birth certificates proving Snoop's unacknowledged children living overseas.

This revelation reignites longstanding rumors from the late 1990s and early 2000s that Snoop fathered a child with a European woman during his peak touring years. Until now, these claims were never officially confirmed by the Broadus family or Snoop's team.

The fallout presents a serious public relations challenge for Snoop Dogg, who has spent recent years cultivating a family-friendly and corporate-friendly image. Despite multiple attempts by the publication to obtain a statement from Snoop's management and legal representatives, there has been no official response.

Meanwhile, fans are closely monitoring Shante Broadus's social media for any indication of whether she will publicly support her husband amid these allegations or if this controversy will cause a rift in their reputedly strong marriage.

Adding another layer to Snoop Dogg's multifaceted career, he is also starring in the upcoming action-adventure video game "Stranger Than Heaven", alongside Tupac Shakur, marking a notable return to digital media. According to PowerUp Gaming, Snoop plays the character Orpheus in the game developed by RGG Studio, known for their storytelling in the "Yakuza" franchise.

The game spans five decades and cities in Japan and features a soundtrack contribution from Snoop himself.